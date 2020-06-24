In Race to Avoid Political Correctness Mob over 'Noose' Incident, It Looks Like NASCAR Crashed and Burned

Remember when someone left a “noose” at the garage of NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace. It was immediately condemned. The Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved. NASCAR released a statement calling that incident a ‘heinous act,’ denounced racism, promised to find the perpetrators, and promised a full investigation. As Cortney wrote yesterday, the FBI quickly came to a conclusion: this was no hate crime. The so-called noose was a garage door pull rope that had been fastened as early as last fall. So, it’s been there since 2019. Well before Bubba had occupied that garage spot, who took it over in the past week or so.

There are a lot of people who look like idiots right now for peddling another racial hate crime hoax. Is Wallace Jussie Smollett? No. He didn’t plan this the way Smollett executed a fake hate crime against himself, but he’s looking like he took a dose of crazy pills is still insisting that a “noose” was left for him.

so, someone came up with a master plan to tie a noose in October 2019 in a garage and tip the scales in NASCAR’s garage assignment sheet so that Bubba Wallace would have his car parked there for a race 8 months later. Do you know how insane that sounds? You’ve all lost your minds https://t.co/kfvAzFBUk1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 24, 2020

In the aftermath of this fiasco, New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali tweeted, “Now here's a question I have, why did NASCAR release a statement about finding a noose before investigating? It seems like the information that revealed that the noose has been there for months was discovered easily.”

1. Statement from the FBI...



Noose found in garage assigned to Bubba Wallace has been there since 10/2019. Wallace was only assigned the garage where it was found last week



Earlier today videos were posted showing ropes fashioned as nooses are used to pull down garage doors pic.twitter.com/gFW5ARXSQE — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 23, 2020

2. Now here's a question I have, why did @NASCAR release a statement about finding a noose before investigating? It seems like the information that revealed that the noose has been there for months was discovered easily. — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 23, 2020

3. Here's the other question I have....if the videos posted earlier today revealing that noose like ropes are used to pull down garage doors are similar to the noose that was found, why did it take 48 hours to learn all this.



What did the noose look like that @NASCAR found? — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 23, 2020

4. I think @NASCAR has put itself in a pickle here and owes the American public some explanations. — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 23, 2020

5. Here is @NASCAR's statement on the situation acknowledging what I referred to in the first tweet that the rope/noose found was used to pull down the garage door and had been there for months...well before Bubba Wallace took over the garage. pic.twitter.com/MCd1WtDqfL — Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) June 23, 2020

It seems clear, given the climate, that NASCAR, which had just banned Confederate flags at all its races, moved quickly to avoid being torched by the progressive mob. They’re out in full force rioting, tearing down statues, taking scalps at major news publications, and making others submit to their demands. In the race to get ahead, it appears they may have wrecked themselves. No, they did.

This video at Talladega Superspeedway uploaded in October ***2017*** has a so-called noose in it too.



Here is the link to see for yourselves:https://t.co/iURGItyPbt pic.twitter.com/Uo9UYQEh5K — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 24, 2020