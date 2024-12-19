Could Elon Musk or Vivek Ramaswamy Take Mike Johnson's Speakership?

House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) tenure faces increased scrutiny after a Trump-back spending bill failed to pass.

Johnson's inability to secure enough support for the legislation has sparked concerns within his own party, as 38 Republicans voted against it. His leadership prompts questions that he won’t prioritize the GOP. With a government shutdown looming, Johnson's position is now in jeopardy, as his struggle to unite different factions of his party could threaten his authority in the Speaker's office.

On Thursday, more than 30 Republican lawmakers voted against the CR, which would have avoided a government shutdown, despite President-elect Donald Trump's approval. Now, Johnson is facing significant criticism from his party for trying to push through a continuing resolution filled with unnecessary spending despite promising not to go back to the “terrible tradition” of an omnibus right before the end of the year.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) pledged to oppose Johnson on the House floor next month, leaving several other Republicans considering doing the same.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) confirmed talks of replacing Johnson, saying it is “the most I’ve ever heard.”

Meanwhile, a senior House Republican staffer told the Daily Caller that the failure of the spending bill could have cost him his speakership, suggesting that it betrays Trump’s incoming agenda.

“Mike Johnson spent a lot of time fundraising off of selfies with President Trump and then betrayed him right before the inauguration. He’ll have to answer for that in January,” the source said.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called for Johnson's replacement, saying that although he is a good man, he has “lost control of this process.” Instead, he called on Elon Musk or Vivek Ramaswamy to take over the speakership.

🚨 SEN. MIKE LEE: “Speaker Johnson has lost control of this process and I don't know how he can remain in power.



We need Elon or Vivek as Speaker!”



I AGREE @BasedMikeLee! pic.twitter.com/I4uG3DyaZo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2024

🚨HUGE: Senator Mike Lee ENDORSES Elon Musk and Vivkek Ramaswamy to be Speaker of the House:



"Yes, absolutley, 100%. That would revolutionize everything... it would break up the firm. We'd have a government of, by and for the people rather than this cartel." pic.twitter.com/Gg32RXdG7h — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 19, 2024

Lee was not the only one to support endorsing Musk or Ramaswamy for the speakership. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also echoed similar remarks after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said they would "disrupt the swamp."