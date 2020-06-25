NASCAR

Bubba Wallace's CNN Interview with Don Lemon Was a Straight-Up Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Bubba Wallace's CNN Interview with Don Lemon Was a Straight-Up Disaster

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace got the entire liberal media establishment worked up over racism. You see, a “noose” was found in his garage. NASCAR had just banned the Confederate flag at its races. And alas, we have the media off to the races because racism is their favorite topic. Well, it didn’t take long for this racecar to veer off track, crash into the siding, and burst into flames. NASCAR went high-octane in condemning this “heinous act.” And then, the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved, and very quickly they learned that the alleged "noose" was a garage pull rope that had been there since 2019, way before Wallace was assigned the garage. How many noose stories have there been and how many turned out to be total hoaxes? This doesn’t happen anymore. Is racism still a problem? Yes. Have we moved on from the Reconstruction era? Yes. Still, the media scoffed at anyone who would dare question this incident.

Wallace decided to make things worse by going on CNN’s Don Lemon’s show because that’s where any nuance on race is disseminated, said by no one ever. Wallace insisted that it was a noose. Lemon then trashed NASCAR fans as racist. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped this trainwreck of an interview.

Yeah, it was bad. Wallace later issued a statement trying to clean up what transpired on CNN the previous night, which, admittedly, is something we can all support and appreciate. Cortney wrote about it yesterday.

It will never cease to be entertaining watching the liberal media’s race nonsense blow up in their faces and them thinking they can just carry on without us noticing their clown show.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

RNC Handed Big Win in Florida Elections Lawsuit...By a Clinton-Appointed Judge
Cortney O'Brien
Supreme Court Sides with Trump Administration on Expediting Deportations
Reagan McCarthy

An Enraged Tim Scott Explains Why Democrats 'Will Have Blood on Their Hands'
Cortney O'Brien
Grave Errors Found in the Handling of COVID-19 Outbreak in Massachusetts Veterans Home
Alex Corey
After Trashing NASCAR, Former ESPN Writer Jemele Hill Throws a Little Tantrum After 'Noose' Story Is Exposed As a Nothingburger
Matt Vespa
Chris Cuomo Proclaims NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the 'Best Politician In the Country'
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular