Bubba Wallace's CNN Interview with Don Lemon Was a Straight-Up Disaster

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace got the entire liberal media establishment worked up over racism. You see, a “noose” was found in his garage. NASCAR had just banned the Confederate flag at its races. And alas, we have the media off to the races because racism is their favorite topic. Well, it didn’t take long for this racecar to veer off track, crash into the siding, and burst into flames. NASCAR went high-octane in condemning this “heinous act.” And then, the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved, and very quickly they learned that the alleged "noose" was a garage pull rope that had been there since 2019, way before Wallace was assigned the garage. How many noose stories have there been and how many turned out to be total hoaxes? This doesn’t happen anymore. Is racism still a problem? Yes. Have we moved on from the Reconstruction era? Yes. Still, the media scoffed at anyone who would dare question this incident.

NEWS: The FBI has just released a statement about the NASCAR noose incident at Talladega, indicating it was a misunderstanding. No crime was committed. The noose was already there as early as last year. pic.twitter.com/j2MGrOvUN3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 23, 2020

Wallace decided to make things worse by going on CNN’s Don Lemon’s show because that’s where any nuance on race is disseminated, said by no one ever. Wallace insisted that it was a noose. Lemon then trashed NASCAR fans as racist. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped this trainwreck of an interview.

THREAD: Here's Bubba Wallace's full CNN interview with Don Lemon.



In his first reaction to it not being a hate crime, Bubba immediately expresses anger at critics: "I'm pissed. I'm mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity." pic.twitter.com/R4C8k15ife — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Don Lemon jumps in, calling people asking questions "knuckleheads," adding: "Fair-minded people are not accusing you of doing anything wrong....I think in this environment and I have said it before, this hyper-charged environment that we should all cut each other some slack." pic.twitter.com/pybRiThe6V — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Lemon continued, making hateful generalizations about #NASCAR fans. He suggested it doesn't matter much: "Look at this as something that happens when you are evolving and changing...Let's not forget the people feel the way -- a certain kind of way about you and the flag." pic.twitter.com/ULhrTSIVth — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Asked if he's seen ropes in the garage, Bubba says it was a noose and "it took time" to do: "From the evidence that we have, that I have, it's a straight up noose....I can confirm that. I actually got evidence of what was hanging in my garage over my car around my pit crew guys." pic.twitter.com/hslHkyOeTf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Don asks Bubba Wallace about him maintaining it was a noose and thus act of racism. Bubba's reply: "It was a noose. It was a noose. Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose." They add Bubba has been subjected to a lot of "backlash" and so many "haters" for awhile now. pic.twitter.com/ElNmMb2RA8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Bubba acknowledges the support from drivers in an emotional prerace he called "one of the coolest things that I've ever been able to be a part of."



When Don asked for his final thoughts, Bubba returned to how he's "pissed" at those upset with the situation and questioning him. pic.twitter.com/MGLpJlpkrO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

Wow. So Bubba’s really gonna try the whole “it’s a noose because I say it is” defense



Bold.



Laughably insane and idiotic, but bold. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 24, 2020

This Don Lemon interview with Bubba Wallace is a bad look for Lemon and Wallace. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 24, 2020

Yeah, it was bad. Wallace later issued a statement trying to clean up what transpired on CNN the previous night, which, admittedly, is something we can all support and appreciate. Cortney wrote about it yesterday.

THIS is how he, NASCAR, and his team should have reacted yesterday. But a late-night Don Lemon chat and a few network morning show interviews later, things were made worse.



Making it almost entirely about "haters" did a lot of bad for his image and NASCAR's (fair or unfair). https://t.co/wVrXafsQJS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2020

You couldn't have said this instead of going on Don Lemon and acting like a jackass? https://t.co/OKfRY8l3DL — neontaster (@neontaster) June 24, 2020

It will never cease to be entertaining watching the liberal media’s race nonsense blow up in their faces and them thinking they can just carry on without us noticing their clown show.

SUPERCUT!



Media Hype NASCAR 'Noose' as Obvious Hate Crime pic.twitter.com/omqRxmoXyv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020

An hour before it was debunked, MSNBC's @jheil attacked @DineshDSouza & @MarkDice for questioning the NASCAR "noose" story, calling their skepticism "infuriating." @esglaude: "It is infuriating ... we have to confront this world of make believe, this willful ignorance." pic.twitter.com/cR3BrfvcUr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2020

@CurtisHouck did you see how @CBS nightly news covered the NASCAR story? They said the FBI found their was no federal crime committed. They did NOT say that it wasn’t a noose. No mention of a mistake or garage pull. Nothing. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) June 24, 2020