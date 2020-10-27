Tucker Carlson to Interview Biden Whistleblower Who Has More Damning Messages on Biden's Shady China Deals

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is going to have Biden whistleblower Tony Bobulinski on his show tonight. Bobulinski is the one who has said that he was involved in China deals with the Biden family, that Hunter Biden’s emails regarding the deal that have been unearthed are real, and that Joe Biden was in on it. This proposal was hatched when Joe Biden was vice president. Hunter referred to his dad as the “chairman” and often called him to get final approval on certain areas of business. This deal was with a Chinese firm that has since gone belly up but had ties to a rival government. It’s China, folks. It’s all shady and immersed with their brand of communism. Joe was slated to reportedly get a 10 percent equity stake in this deal.

Bobulinski held an impromptu press conference before the second and final presidential debate. He laid it all out. He has since turned over all records of reported business he had with the Bidens over to the FBI along with the devices used to communicate these reported deals. He’s slated to be interviewed by the bureau as well:





"I'm making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family. Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese. I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have first-hand knowledge of this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinksi said, adding he was warned about coming forward. "The evidence sits on these three phones. I don't want to go into anything further. This will be discussed with Senator Johnson and his committee and the American people can decide what's fact." "Here are the facts I know and everything I'm saying is corroborated by emails, whats app chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence," he continued. Bobulinski physically presented the phones and said the years of communications to prove his claims. "I brought, I guess, for the record three phones that spanned the years 2015 to 2018 these phones have never been held by anybody else besides myself. I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter that if I went public this information would be it would bury all of us, man," he said. "I have no wish to bury anyone. I've never been political. The few contributions I've made have been the Democrats. But what I am is a patriot, and a veteran, to protect my family name, and my business reputation. I need to ensure that the true facts are out there."

These allegations were brought up during the final debate and Joe Biden was not happy about it. It knocked him off-kilter, and overall—Joe struggled during this one. The fake news liberal media press wants to suffocate this story. Twitter and Facebook tried to censor it. The emails show that Joe Biden is a liar when it comes to him not knowing what the hell was going on regarding Hunter’s deals. Second, does it show that he will go rogue to protect those interests? Regarding the Burisma arrangement in 2014, where Hunter was put on the board of this Ukrainian energy company when Joe was heading up our policy efforts in the country. Hunter was paid $50k/month for the gig, where he reportedly sold access to top Obama officials. Burisma was also looking for other protections as well—and they got it. VP Joe fired the prosecutor looking into Burisma by threatening to withhold aid. Tucker brought that up during his show previously, but now he’ll have more from Bobulinski who reportedly has messages from the Bidens begging him to keep his mouth shut, as him spilling the details will ruin the reputations of all involved. Sean Davis and his crew at The Federalist have more:

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson's show tomorrow night will be devoted entirely to an interview with Tony Bobulinksi, the Biden family insider-turned-whistleblower whose explosive e-mails show that Joe Biden himself was deeply involved in Hunter's foreign business dealings. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

According to a source familiar with the planning, Bobulinski will play recordings of Biden family operatives begging him to stay quiet and claiming Bobulinski's revelations will "bury" the reputations of everyone involved in Hunter's overseas deals. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 26, 2020

Tony Bobulinski says he met with Joe Biden about China. The media have suppressed the story, but it’s real and it matters. Voters have a right to know the details. Bobulinski sits for an extended interview Tuesday night at 8p ET on #FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 26, 2020

The Federalist confirmed with sources familiar with the plans that Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant and Biden associate, will be airing tapes of Biden operatives begging Bobulinski to remain quiet as former Vice President Joe Biden nears the finish line to the White House next week. Bobulinski first came forward last week with a public statement emailed to The Federalist and other outlets going on-the-record to corroborate incriminating claims to surface from the New York Post the week prior and the long-anticipated Senate report published in September on the Biden family’s potentially criminal business activity. “Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” wrote Bobulinski, confirming that the identity of “the Big Guy’ in a May 17, 2017 email published in the New York Post is indeed a reference to Joe Biden. The same email showed Hunter Biden was being offered a $3 million a year contract from a Chinese businessman with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for “introductions alone,” and 10 percent was flagged to be set aside for “the Big Guy.” On Friday, The Federalist published explosive text messages from a Biden business associate instructing Bobulinski to conceal Joe Biden’s involvement with deals related to the CCP-linked firm.





If you’re away, set your DVRs. If you’re around, grab some popcorn. Supposedly, some of these recordings were sent to The Wall Street Journal. They never responded.