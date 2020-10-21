Is The New York Times Serious with This 'Weak Sauce' Story About Trump and a Certain Bank Account in China?

This cannot be a real story. I mean, it might be just as bad as when some outlets were puzzled as to why President Trump gave an offering…at church. This is the very definition of "weak sauce." If there were a textbook example of a nothing burger, this would be it.

Trump has a bank account in China. Oh, lord. This is worse than Watergate. It’s a scandal. The walls are closing in…that’s what these idiots think. I can’t believe the news desk thought this was worthy of printing. There’s nothing to this story because the bank account is inactive. Yeah, you read that right. Get ready to laugh (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

I'm sorry, I just read the NYT piece on Trump's China bank account and it's really weak sauce. https://t.co/QY9r7jXzv7 pic.twitter.com/QLBjfgaiZC — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 20, 2020

President Trump's tax records show that China is one of three foreign countries where he maintains a bank account, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The account is controlled by Trump International Hotels Management LLC, which paid $188,561 in taxes in China from 2013 to 2015, according to the Times. […] Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump organization, said the company opened an account at a Chinese bank that has offices in the U.S. in order to pay taxes associated with efforts to do business in China. He said the account was opened after the Trump Organization opened an office in China in an effort to explore possible hotel deals in Asia. “No deals, transactions or other business activities ever materialized and, since 2015, the office has remained inactive,” Garten told the Times. “Though the bank account remains open, it has never been used for any other purpose.” The Times story comes as China has been a topic of discussion during the 2020 presidential race. Trump has been arguing that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is too soft of China.

It’s been all bad news for Joe Biden since Hunter Biden’s emails were unearthed. The former VP’s son dropped off a laptop for repairs in 2019 and forgot to pick it up. That’s how we’re here. Emails discovered on the laptop show that Joe Biden knew what his son was up to going as far back as when Hunter got that sweet $50k/month gig at Burisma in Ukraine. Daddy Biden was heading up policy there and Hunter appears to be the bridge to sell access. The former VP was introduced to executives at the company. The Burisma board viewed Hunter Biden as the person whose connections could shield it from legal issues. It worked. The prosecutor looking into Burisma for corruption was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine.

In China, Hunter made a massive business pitch to an energy firm. Some person referred to as the “big guy” was slated to get 10 percent regarding the equity arrangement. That person was identified as Joe Biden. Oh, and Hunter allegedly had pictures of underage girls on that hard drive. I think this is a much bigger scandal, folks. Then again, the liberal media is a wonderful collection of abject morons who can’t cover this White House honestly.

.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020