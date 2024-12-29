Why Residents In Seattle Are Refusing to Tip

In Seattle, a growing number of people are growing tired of tipping and are reportedly refusing to tip restaurant staff due to the city’s significant minimum wage hikes. With Seattle’s minimum wage now among the highest in the nation, some residents argue that tipping is no longer necessary, believing the increased base pay should cover service compensation.

According to a Daily Mail report, residents in the Democrat-run city feel it is unnecessary to tip service workers. The minimum wage will increase from $19.97 to $20.76 an hour on January 1, 2025. Seattle’s Minimum Wage Ordinance requires the wage rate to reflect the city's inflation rise.

One Reddit user said they are “done tipping 10-20 percent come January 1st,” while another person claimed that with the minimum wage hike, food industry workers have “finally reach[ed] a level playing field.”

“With Seattle’s new minimum wage going into effect really soon, most food industry workers are finally reaching a level playing field. As a result, I’ll no longer be tipping more than 5-10%. And I’m ONLY doing that if service is EXCEPTIONAL,” another person said.

“Any instance where I am ordering busing my own table, getting my own utensils, etc warrants $0. I also am not tipping at coffee shops anymore,” another user wrote.

Seattle’s minimum wage ordinance was designed to ensure a “living wage” for all workers, including service workers. However, the city’s push for higher minimum wages has had unintended consequences. Consumers are voicing frustration over "tipping fatigue," which is made worse by "tipflation," as suggested gratuities climb alongside wage increases.

“'I will only tip for service at our table. Being asked to tip before receiving a meal is a no-go,” one person wrote on the blog. “Being asked to tip because someone handed me a loaf of bread across the counter and then operated a till, not a chance.”

On the opposite end of the industry, Seattle restaurant owners are panicking over the minimum wage increase, saying it would add an extra “$45,000 in expenses per month that they don’t have.”

“Seattle restaurant operators are panicked ahead of a minimum wage update that will now prevent tips and benefits from being deducted from hourly wages.” KTTH radio host Jason Rantz wrote in an opinion piece.

As a result, mom-and-pop stores are forced to close due to the high cost of paying their employees.

A recent report found that Americans spend an average of $453 more yearly on tipping than they would like to because of “guilt-tipping.” Customers say they spend up to $37.80 extra monthly because they feel they must leave a gratuity. A poll conducted by Talker Research found that over a quarter of the 2,000 people surveyed said they were “always or often forced to tip more than they would like.”