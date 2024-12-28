Law Professor Explains Why Joe Biden's Picture With Chinese Executives Is Another Blow to the Media

It’s another game of catch-up for the media and yet another painful reminder for them why scores of Americans are flocking to other sources for news because they cannot be trusted. It’s why some media heads are ranting about the 2024 election, Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and the proliferation of streamers and podcasts. They’re losing control, and they know it. Even Kamala Harris’ operatives admitted that legacy media isn’t what it used to be regarding voter reach and influence.

Also, the pervasive lying the media does to cover for Democrats, specifically Joe Biden, has been one of the overt operations in recent memory. They used to hide their bias better, layering it, making it less noticeable, or at the very least debatable regarding their true intentions. There was slightly more nuance, but that’s over.

Most CNN and MSNBC segments read like they’re coming out of the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, and law professor Jonathan Turley, who is not a conservative, even noted the legacy media took another broadside hit with the National Archives releasing old photos of Joe Biden and Hunter with their supposed business associates in China. These are the people Joe had never met or even heard of, and we all knew that this was a lie.

Like Sonny Corleone shot up in The Godfather, the media’s death was a prolonged and bloody event, a death by a thousand cuts. Yet, the Russian collusion, the burying of Biden’s dealings, the Hunter Biden laptop, and the smokescreen concerning the president’s mental health might be the four big stories that shredded the media’s credibility. The photos obliterated one of the final fake narratives about Biden, so please, establishment press, learn from this because no one cares about your standing anymore (via Jonathan Turley):

...It is not only factually wrong but legally irrelevant. As I stated in my testimony in the Biden impeachment hearing, enriching your family is treated the same under corruption statutes...https://t.co/1lCpLXuo6p — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 28, 2024

...Phillip appears willing to accept that Hunter and his uncle enriched themselves with influence peddling but somehow believes that that does not implicate the subject of the influence peddling, Joe Biden... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 28, 2024

America First Legal has been engaged in a prolonged legal fight with the National Archives to get access to the undisclosed evidence. It recently won critical rulings forcing the release. The discovery includes this photo of then-vice president Joe Biden meeting with Hunter and his clients. It adds to an already ample photographic and testimonial record contradicting the President’s past denials. The House has released records showing $27 million in payments from foreign sources to Hunter Biden and his business partners from 2014 to 2019. Hunter used official trips with his father to facilitate some of these associations. Despite denying meeting with these clients or knowing anything about his son’s dealings, it was later revealed that Biden was repeatedly put on a speakerphone with clients, attended dinners, and took pictures with them, including BHR Partners CEO Jonathan Li. A key witness said that he sat down with Joe Biden specifically to discuss these foreign deals with this son. Joe Biden later wrote college recommendation letters for Li’s son and daughter. In the summer of 2019, Li wired Hunter Biden $250,000 that originated in Beijing and had Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address. There were diamonds as gifts, lavish expense accounts, and a sports car, in addition to massive payments that Hunter claimed were “loans.” […] After years of ignoring the influence-peddling scandal, the media is not likely to suddenly pursue the story. If you want to see one of the reasons why the public is abandoning the legacy media for new media, just look at this photo. In the meantime, Democrats have praised or rationalized Biden for pardoning his son despite the fact that it covered possible crimes that might implicate not just Hunter but his father in corruption.

There’s a mirror, liberal media. Stare at it, and get back to us. This circus is over.