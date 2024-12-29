VIP
Mexico Is Alerting Citizens About To Be Detained In U.S. Through an App

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Mexico has launched a new mobile app designed to help illegal immigrants in the United States receive immediate alerts if President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar tries to detain them. The app, which aims to assist illegal aliens facing potential deportation, allows users to quickly notify family members, consulates, or legal representatives about their deportation. The move comes as Mexico intensifies efforts to protect its citizens amid rising tensions over Trump’s incoming immigration policies. 

The “Alert Button” app allows users to press a tab to alert previously chosen relatives and the nearest consulate when they believe they are about to be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). There are 53 consulates in the U.S.

“In case you find yourself in a situation where detention is imminent, you push the alert button, and that sends a signal to the nearest consulate,” Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said, describing the app as a “panic button.” 

De la Fuente stated that his office has strengthened its consular staff by hiring "329 legal representatives" to ensure that Mexicans facing deportation receive due process and are fully informed of their rights before any potential removal. The app will be ready in January, just as Trump takes office and ignites his immigration policies. 

He reassured illegal aliens that the Mexican government’s "Know Your Rights" program would respond immediately to enforcement scenarios or "other intimidating actions " and would defend its citizens’ human rights in the U.S. in strict compliance with international law. De la Fuente also urges Mexican citizens with children born in the United States to register them with the consulates.

This comes as more than two dozen Republican governors vowed to use "state law enforcement or the National Guard" to help Trump with his mass deportation plans. 

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Mexican officials are urgently working to determine whether Trump’s deportation threats are legitimate, citing concerns that Mexico is worried the incoming president will order strikes against drug cartels. Trump and his allies floated the idea of using American military force against Mexico’s drug cartels, such as deploying the U.S. Navy to intercept fentanyl precursors from China before they reach Mexico.

