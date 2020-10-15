Who Is ‘The Big Guy’ Hunter Biden Refers to in Lucrative China Pitch That Interested Him and His Family?

Joe Biden lied about not knowing what his son, hunter, was doing regarding his business interests, according to new emails obtained by The New York Post. The new emails have thrust Hunter Biden and all his bad habits back into the limelight. The emails were discovered after Hunter dropped off his Macbook Pro at a repair shop in Delaware back in 2019. He forgot to pick it up. We learned a lot more about those Ukraine-Burisma dealings. Burisma is the energy company where Hunter on the board, earning $50k/month to allegedly selling access to top Obama officials. The elder Biden said he knew nothing, well, an email shows that Hunter introduced his father to top executives of Burisma. Now, we have this email detailing his pitch to a Chinese firm, millions of dollars proposed, and some person identified as “big guy” in hunter’s email? Who is that? Is it Joe? We don’t know, but these emails are just the tip of the iceberg (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden pursued lucrative deals involving China’s largest private energy company — including one that he said would be “interesting for me and my family,” emails obtained by The Post show. One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line “Expectations,” included details of “remuneration packages” for six people involved in an unspecified business venture. Biden was identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” an apparent reference to the former Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co. His pay was pegged at “850” and the email also noted that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” […] Another email — sent by Biden as part of an Aug. 2, 2017, chain — involved a deal he struck with the since-vanished chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, for half-ownership of a holding company that was expected to provide Biden with more than $10 million a year. Ye, who had ties to the Chinese military and intelligence service, hasn’t been seen since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in early 2018, and CEFC went bankrupt earlier this year, according to reports. Biden wrote that Ye had sweetened the terms of an earlier, three-year consulting contract with CEFC that was to pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

The NY Post has been on it, with another article about Hunter’s Chinese ties:

Hunter Biden’s dealings in China, however, have earned a lot less scrutiny — including over a $1 billion windfall for his business venture just days after visiting Beijing with his influential father. In 2009, Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, the stepson of former secretary of state John Kerry, founded Rosemont Seneca Partners, a billion-dollar private equity firm. Still at the helm of the firm, Hunter flew aboard Air Force Two to China in December 2013, accompanying his then-veep father on an official visit where Joe Biden reportedly met with Hunter’s Chinese partners. Ten days later, Hunter’s company inked a deal with the state-owned Bank of China and created the $1 billion investment fund called Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), according to reporting by Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and the best-selling author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.” A representative for BHR told The New Yorker in July 2019 that Hunter Biden introduced his father to Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li during the trip. Li later became the CEO of BHR.

Yeah, there’s some shady stuff here. In Dinesh D’Souza’s new film, Trump Card, it details how Joe Biden might not be personally benefitting from these ties, but he’s sure not blinking an eye watching his family’s net worth go through the roof. No wonder why Facebook and Twitter moved quickly to censor the NY Post’s reporting, blocking accounts who share their articles about Hunter and limit its reach on their platforms. Also, keep in mind, that the Biden camp hasn’t denied that these emails aren’t authentic.