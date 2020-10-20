Here Are Hunter Biden's Alleged Text Messages Giuliani Just Turned Over to the Delaware State Police

Rudy Giuliani handed over "very, very sensitive" text messages to the Delaware State Police that are allegedly from Hunter Biden to his father, former Vice President Joe Biden. In the text messages, Hunter allegedly accused his sister-in-law and former lover, Hallie Biden, of telling Hunter's therapist that he was sleeping with a 14-year-old girl.

The alleged text messages said:

She told my therapist I was sexually inappropriate with [name redacted when she says that I face time naked with her and the reason I can't have her out to see me is because I walk around naked smoking crack talking [redacted] girls on face time. When she was present she said that [redacted] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that she I create and caused a very unsafe environment for the kids. If it stopped there I would let it go but then [redacted] friend [redacted] sober coach.

According to Giuliani, there are "numerous pictures of underage girls" that accompany the text messages. He was "very uncomfortable" with the texts and pictures, which is why he turned them over to the Delaware State Police on Monday, the lawyer explained during a segment on Newsmax.

While the text messages are disturbing, reporter Greg Kelly pressed Giuliani on whether or not there's proof Joe Biden has direct ties to Burisma or China and received financial benefit from any foreign entities.

Giuliani insisted that there's email proof tying the former veep to Burisma.

"There's a memo in here that says that 10 percent of the money that was being racked up, that was $10 million a year, and then 50 percent of the profits, three Chinese communists, one of whom was a Chinese intelligence operative, that 10 percent of that was going to H for the 'Big Guy.' So, we've identified the 'Big Guy' several ways," Giuliani explained.

Joe Biden was confirmed as the "Big Guy" by an alleged email that followed where Hunter asked for a set of office keys.

"And the first key they ask for is for the 'BIg Guy,' Joe Biden," the attorney explained.

Giuliani also pointed to the anonymous source that confirmed to Fox News that the "Big Guy" is, without a doubt, Joe Biden.

"He's one of the people involved in the deal. I know his name. I'm not at liberty to tell you but I'm told that within a day or two he's going to go public," he said.