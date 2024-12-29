VIP
Why This Virginia Hospital Just Shut Down Any Further NICU Admissions
Here's that Latest on the Drama Regarding Minnesota's State House
Wait, Joe Biden Thought He Could've Beaten Trump
Is This What Caused the Jeju Airliner to Crash in South Korea?
The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces
Trump Needs To Be Ready For The Gathering Storm Over H1B Visas
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 248: New Year’s Resolutions
In Praise of Christianity
Celebrating the Miracle of Faith
Washington's Christmas Eve Crossing: A Masterstroke in Strategic Withdrawal
Trump States Where He Stands on H-1B Visas
Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With...
Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Writes Scathing Tweet About Joe Biden
VIP
'Prepared to Be Shot:' Florida Sheriff Has Grim Warning for Home Intruders
Tipsheet

What Shocked a Dem Strategist When Speaking With Hispanic Voters in South Texas

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 29, 2024 6:30 AM
Charles Dharapak

Democratic strategist Jefrey Pollock was aghast when speaking with Hispanic voters from South Texas. Sitting in on focus groups, these voters would sound like cranky white guys from red states on immigration. The old assumptions Democrats held about certain voter groups got obliterated this election cycle: Hispanic voters shifted more toward the GOP and Trump, and women voters weren’t energized at all by Kamala Harris, abortion, or the prospect of electing a female president. It’s a massive red flag that perhaps the electorate isn’t woke because most of us aren’t idiots.  

Advertisement

So, what Hispanic voters did in many ways across this country is vote with their wallets, but there's also it is also clear when you think about what happened in a place like South Texas on the border, that sure, that the economy is a part of it. But also, there are clear hostility about immigration, which to many of us in blue states and sitting in a place like New York seems like, well, how can that be possible? 

“I would sit in focus group was with Hispanic voters,” Pollock said. “They would talk about immigration, and you would swear to God you were sitting in a room with a bunch of cranky white guys from Missouri.” 

It’s almost as if the rising crime, decreased living standards, and overall chaos that Joe Biden subjected these communities to for years played a part in Democrats getting creamed in November—Pollock admitted this is likely a contributing factor.  

Recommended

The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The truth is that liberals cannot be shocked over these results. He’s been heavily criticized among progressive circles, but data scientist David Shor, a self-described lefty, has warned Democrats for years to steer clear of woke shenanigans and doubling-down on bad immigration ideas, like mass amnesty and pathways to citizenship, which even among Hispanic voters was never popular. He wanted Democrats to entrench themselves in areas where they had significant policy advantages over Republicans, namely health care. That didn’t happen, and now we have white left-wingers hoping Hispanics get deported because Trump won. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Here's that Latest on the Drama Regarding Minnesota's State House Matt Vespa
Wait, Joe Biden Thought He Could've Beaten Trump Matt Vespa
Is This What Caused the Jeju Airliner to Crash in South Korea? Matt Vespa
Trump Needs To Be Ready For The Gathering Storm Over H1B Visas Derek Hunter
What the National Archives Just Did Is a Total Scandal Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement