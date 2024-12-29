What Shocked a Dem Strategist When Speaking With Hispanic Voters in South Texas

Democratic strategist Jefrey Pollock was aghast when speaking with Hispanic voters from South Texas. Sitting in on focus groups, these voters would sound like cranky white guys from red states on immigration. The old assumptions Democrats held about certain voter groups got obliterated this election cycle: Hispanic voters shifted more toward the GOP and Trump, and women voters weren’t energized at all by Kamala Harris, abortion, or the prospect of electing a female president. It’s a massive red flag that perhaps the electorate isn’t woke because most of us aren’t idiots.

So, what Hispanic voters did in many ways across this country is vote with their wallets, but there's also it is also clear when you think about what happened in a place like South Texas on the border, that sure, that the economy is a part of it. But also, there are clear hostility about immigration, which to many of us in blue states and sitting in a place like New York seems like, well, how can that be possible?

— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) December 28, 2024

“I would sit in focus group was with Hispanic voters,” Pollock said. “They would talk about immigration, and you would swear to God you were sitting in a room with a bunch of cranky white guys from Missouri.”

It’s almost as if the rising crime, decreased living standards, and overall chaos that Joe Biden subjected these communities to for years played a part in Democrats getting creamed in November—Pollock admitted this is likely a contributing factor.

The truth is that liberals cannot be shocked over these results. He’s been heavily criticized among progressive circles, but data scientist David Shor, a self-described lefty, has warned Democrats for years to steer clear of woke shenanigans and doubling-down on bad immigration ideas, like mass amnesty and pathways to citizenship, which even among Hispanic voters was never popular. He wanted Democrats to entrench themselves in areas where they had significant policy advantages over Republicans, namely health care. That didn’t happen, and now we have white left-wingers hoping Hispanics get deported because Trump won.