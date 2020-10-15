It's Not Just Hunter Biden Giving Joe Heartburn Over Conflict of Interest Issues. Did You See His Son-in-Law?

Well, Hunter Biden might want this guy to be more a lightning rod in light of his emails exposing a lot of dirty laundry concerning his business interests. Emails that show that Joe Biden has lied to us about not knowing what Hunter was doing. That’s been the position of the former vice president. He didn’t know or he never discussed business with his son. Well, it’s sort of hard to play that off when emails show Hunter introduced executives from Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, to the elder Biden. Hunter sat on Burisma’s board making $50k/month to allegedly sell access to top Obama officials. Also, this was the company that was being investigated for corruption when Hunter took his position there in 2014, around the time when VP Joe was helping Ukraine with its anti-corruption efforts. The vice president forced the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor looking into Burisma, threatening to withhold aid. Gee—where have you heard this before, only in this case, Biden is guilty. He’s on video bragging about it.

Now, we have a son-in-law issue. Yeah, maybe Hunter can have some heat taken off of him, right? Probably not, but this son-in-law of Biden’s could become another problem. You see he’s advising his father-in-law on how to combating the coronavirus while being part of a million-dollar COVID-based investment opportunity (via Politico):

At the same time that Joe Biden’s son-in-law, Howard Krein, has been advising Biden’s campaign on its coronavirus response, Krein’s venture capital business has been running a special initiative to invest in health care startups that offer solutions to the pandemic. In March, as Covid-19 began spreading in the United States, the investment firm, StartUp Health, unveiled a new coronavirus initiative soliciting pitches from entrepreneurs with products that addressed the outbreak. The next month, reports in Bloomberg and the New York Times listed Krein among those participating in daily calls to brief Biden on health policy during the pandemic, while StartUp Health announced its intention to invest $1 million across 10 startups with coronavirus applications within 30 days. “StartUp Health is putting the full support of its platform and network behind building a post-Covid world that uses technology and entrepreneurial ingenuity to improve health outcomes,” the firm said at the time. Krein simultaneously advising the campaign and venturing into Covid investing could pose conflict-of-interest concerns for a Biden administration or simply create the awkward appearance of Krein profiting off his father-in-law’s policies. Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the federal government has directed tens of billions of dollars in coronavirus medical spending in areas like testing and vaccine research to private firms. It is poised to spend billions more next year and possibly beyond. The potential conflicts are not limited to the coronavirus for Krein, 53, a Philadelphia-based head-and-neck surgeon who got into venture investing not long after he began dating Biden’s daughter, Ashley, in 2010.

So, it’s not just Hunter. And kudos to Politico for writing this up; you know scores of lefty outlets would have dropped a depth charge on this. More layers are being pulled back to reveal Dirty Joe.