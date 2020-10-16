Uh Oh: Here's Why the FBI Is Now Investigating Hunter Biden's Emails

Well, I’m sure you all know the October surprise by now. Hunter Biden is back. We have emails. And it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden has been exposed as a total liar regarding his son’s shady business dealings. The New York Post had the scoop. They’ve been churning out stories about Hunter’s business arrangements, which was never asked of Joe Biden during his town hall event with ABC News. Talk about safe territory.

The elder Biden has said that he didn’t know anything about his son’s business ventures. Well, that’s just not true Joe. Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. Hunter knew squat about energy but was put there in 2014—earning $50k/month. He was there to sell access, allegedly, to top Obama officials. Burisma got that (via NY Post):

Among the emails on the hard drive was one which indicated Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm who was at the time under investigation before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire that prosecutor a year later.

The emails were on Hunter’s MacBook Pro, which he dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April of last year. He didn’t pick it up, so the owner made copies and also turned the computer over to the FBI, who had this for months. What were they doing, especially since we have reports that the FBI is reviewing the emails as part of a possible foreign spy operation (via the Hill):

Biggs/GOPers to Wray: Was the FBI in possession of the laptop and hard drive that was documented in the New York Post article?

2. Did the FBI take any steps to authenticate the laptop, hard drive, and data that was uncovered? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 15, 2020

Federal authorities are investigating if emails allegedly discovered on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop discussing Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine were connected to a foreign intelligence operation, NBC News reported Thursday night. Two people familiar with the matter told the network about the federal investigation. The FBI took the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena that was later published by the New York Post, a conservative newspaper The FBI declined to comment to The Hill on the reported probe, citing its standard practice of not confirming or denying an investigation. […] The New York Post said the repair shop owner, identified by the Daily Beast as John Paul Mac Isaac, informed the FBI and a Giuliani associate the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden because of a sticker on it for the Beau Biden Foundation, a charity for his deceased brother. “Before turning over the gear, the shop owner says, he made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello,” the Post said. “Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Trump, told The Post about the existence of the hard drive in late September and Giuliani provided The Post with a copy of it on Sunday.”

Regarding the emails’ authenticity, well, not even the Biden camp can outright deny it as fabrications. They’re probably not. Hunter is a swamp creature—and that aspect got a lot of sunshine over the past 24 hours.

Politico: "Biden’s campaign would not rule out the possibility that the former VP had some kind of informal interaction with Pozharskyi" pic.twitter.com/iLyozrUvrv — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 14, 2020

???????? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 14, 2020

Yet, we might have a spy operation now. We’ll keep you posted.