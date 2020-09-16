Excuse Me? Pennsylvania Will Accept Mail-in Ballots Whose Signatures Don't Match

Remember the Democratic firm that said Donald Trump could have a huge lead on election night that will end with Joe Biden beating him due to mail-in ballots? Well, Pennsylvania just made that scheme easier by trashing the voter signature provision. Counties in the Keystone State were told they can't reject a ballot over an election official's objections regarding signatures. Sounds like it's a situation that is ripe for fraud (via AP) [emphasis mine]:

With concerns rising in Pennsylvania that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over technicalities, officials in the presidential battleground told counties they aren’t allowed to reject a ballot solely because an election official believes a signature doesn’t match the one in the voter’s file. The new guidance from Pennsylvania’s Department of State — that state law does not allow counties to set aside mail-in ballots based on their signature analysis — prompted the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh to drop a lawsuit in federal court Monday. The groups had cited the lack of guidance on the subject and sought to ensure that voters have the chance to fix ballots that are flagged for a perceived signature mismatch. “As a result of this case, Pennsylvania voters can cast their vote without fear that their ballot could be rejected solely because an election official — who isn’t trained in handwriting analysis — thinks their signatures don’t match,” said Mark Gaber, a Campaign Legal Center lawyer who represented the groups in court. In Pennsylvania’s June 2 primary election alone, when 1.5 million voted by mail, more than 26,000 ballots were rejected, including for “signature-related errors or matters of penmanship,” the lawsuit had said. One county election director, L. Edward Allison Jr. of Lawrence County, said that the state’s guidance is in line with his county’s practices and that he doubts it will be controversial with counties. One way of fixing it is to contact voters to come in to verify their signature, he said.

Speaking of the voter file per @Timcast tweet, there are 678,681 records for the deceased and CoA flags in Pennsylvania. More than 1 in 6 are in the city of Philadelphia, alone. pic.twitter.com/P3lY7nzPBd — Peoples_Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) September 16, 2020

First, a lot of funny business has been popping up about these mail-in ballots.

Paterson, New Jersey's municipal elections had to be scrapped because some 20 percent of the ballots were tossed over concerns of voter fraud. And yes, some people have been charged in the process. Pets have received ballots as well.

Second, Pennsylvania is going to be tough for Democrats to flip. Don't believe the polls, just look at the GOP surge in key counties, especially Bucks and Lackawanna. There are other counties that will be essential to clinching the state but watch these two especially. We have the GOP base coming home, especially "soft Trump voters," which doesn't bode well for the Biden campaign. On Lackawanna, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star wrote, "If the Democratic nominee can't bounce back in a big way in this region, victory will be exceedingly difficult."

Democrats in this state just made that easier. We should expect more circus acts like this to arise with these mail-in ballot schemes. Maybe a lawsuit should be filed by someone...just sayin'.