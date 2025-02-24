MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles

‘He’s not losing, guys.’

That was the consensus from Danny Cevellos, MSNBC’s legal analyst, who threw some cold water on the Left’s notion that they’re beating Trump in the courts. It’s rare when one of the network’s commentators sells it straight.

Cevallos noted three things: Trump isn’t backing down. The rulings the courts have issued on his recent executive orders could easily be fixed through a new order. And a stay doesn’t mean Trump lost.

These aren’t significant setbacks. No one is winning or losing. If these legal battles were a sport, this is exhibition gameplay. The Trump administration knows legal battles are coming. They’re still going to fight them. It costs them nothing, which is why they will appeal everything.

“These headlines don’t tell the whole story,” he added. “I do not see this as Trump losing over, and over, and over again.”

The Trump White House will fight, and they will walk away with some key wins.

For Cevallos, in this segment, a broken clock is right twice a day because he did have quite a horrible headline about the Laken Riley case.