Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably...
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon...
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond...
CPAC 2025 was All About The Love
VIP
Democrats Pick Some Real Winners To Be Their Leadership
End Homelessness By Making It Illegal
VIP
'The Liberal Propaganda Machine Is Working Overtime': Carville Offers a Prediction About t...
This is the Left
Same Ol' Situation, Same Ol' Democrat Party
No Such Thing as Palestine
Democratic Party is in the Intensive Care Unit
New 'DEI Exposed' Book Reveals the Depths it Has Permeated Academia
An Embarrassment to No One
America’s Venezuela Policy Should Serve American Interests
Tipsheet

MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 24, 2025 7:00 AM
Pool via AP

‘He’s not losing, guys.’

That was the consensus from Danny Cevellos, MSNBC’s legal analyst, who threw some cold water on the Left’s notion that they’re beating Trump in the courts. It’s rare when one of the network’s commentators sells it straight. 

Advertisement

Cevallos noted three things: Trump isn’t backing down. The rulings the courts have issued on his recent executive orders could easily be fixed through a new order. And a stay doesn’t mean Trump lost. 

These aren’t significant setbacks. No one is winning or losing. If these legal battles were a sport, this is exhibition gameplay. The Trump administration knows legal battles are coming. They’re still going to fight them. It costs them nothing, which is why they will appeal everything. 

“These headlines don’t tell the whole story,” he added. “I do not see this as Trump losing over, and over, and over again.” 

Recommended

Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Trump White House will fight, and they will walk away with some key wins. 

For Cevallos, in this segment, a broken clock is right twice a day because he did have quite a horrible headline about the Laken Riley case.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense Matt Vespa
Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably Stupid. Matt Vespa
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond Appalling Matt Vespa
CPAC 2025 was All About The Love Kurt Schlichter
This is the Left Mark Lewis
Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense Matt Vespa
Advertisement