Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably Stupid.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 24, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Talk about a program that needed a parental advisory warning: Mehdi Hasan and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) together is a Hamas wet media dream. Two of the most vocal supporters of radical Islamic terrorism side-by-side is a pure horror show. Unsurprisingly, the pair also hate Israel, but this clip doesn’t discuss how Jews deserve to die, how Israel is like Nazi Germany, or other historically illiterate talking points that the antisemites of the Democratic Party spew on the regular. It was about Trump supporters.

For Omar, the death of debate is upon us because Americans, specifically Trump supporters, are so stupid. Right, and she’s a Rhodes Scholar? The woman couldn’t even call the 9/11 attacks what they are, referring to them as a day when “some people did something.” You’re an idiot if you can’t call radical Islamic terrorism what it is, woman. Also, only a moron would allegedly marry their brother to circumvent immigration laws. 

This Minnesota jihadi should just shut her mouth about all the things because we all know she’s with the terrorists. We all know she’s a brother lover (I can’t say what I want to say here, but you can fill in the blanks), and I would have zero qualms about stripping her citizenship and deporting her back to Somalia. 

I'm so sorry we couldn’t rise to the level of Omar’s ace genius. But I genuinely care about life, liberty, and the basic tenets of our republic, which Ilhan knows very little about. When someone says George Washington to her, she likely thinks about the parkway.  

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

