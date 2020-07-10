No Voter Fraud, Eh Democrats? A Dead Cat Just Got A Voter Registration Form

As the Chinese Coronavirus and all the restrictions and closures that come with it seem to be here to stay for the foreseeable future, Democrats have made a forceful push to eliminate in-person voting. President Trump has consistently rejected the notion of mail-in voting, citing the troubling instances of fraud and inaccuracies associated with ballots being unmonitored and unchecked within the postal system.

Democrats have maintained their position and frequently cite the common practice of absentee voting as being the same thing, even though absentee balloting requires specific verification requirements and regulations. But despite their best efforts to keep voters away from the polls this November, the evidence just isn't falling to the side of the Democrats.

Just last month, four men in New Jersey, including a sitting councilman and a councilman-elect, were charged with multiple counts of voter fraud that involved tampering with the mail, stealing ballots, and falsifying ballots. This week, a mailman in West Virginia was charged with voter fraud after altering several registration form requests to change the political party affiliation.

Now, it seems, an enthusiastic activist group in Atlanta has mailed a voter registration form to a deceased cat.

The Secretary of State's Office in Georgia acknowledged that there was a statewide push by many third party organizations to get people registered to vote. The form for the cat, they said, definitely did not come from their office.

Carol Tims, whose pet cat Cody received the form, said it was amusing for the family to see the piece of mail addressed to him but also alarming that such an important form would be sent to dead animals.

"There's a huge push but if they're trying to register cats, I'm not sure who else they're trying to register," Tims said. "I'm not sure if they're trying to register dogs, mice, snakes."

Though comical, the Secretary of State's Office said that this type of fraud was no laughing matter.

"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals," the office said in a statement. "This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud."

The office further stated that no cat would be allowed to vote at the polls since they would obviously not be able to provide a valid photo identification, a requirement to vote in the state of Georgia. But if the state moved to mail-in voting only, as many in the state and nation are pushing for, that ID requirement would be exempted.

As the presidential election in November looms large on the calendar and the threat of COVID-19 shutdowns remains, questions about how voters will safely cast their ballots without fear of widespread fraud continue to be raised.

Democrats have persistently asserted that requiring in-person identification is tantamount to racism, because apparently people of color do not have identification. Now they say that in-person voting is too dangerous because of the threat of illness, while they champion thousands of radical leftwing protesters filling city streets.

Perhaps the dead cat getting a pre-filled voter registration form will raise alarms in the Democratic Party, who seem to be actively dismissing the mountain of proof that mail-in voter fraud is a rampant problem.