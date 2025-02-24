MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond Appalling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 24, 2025 6:00 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her two children were returned to Israel after Hamas murdered them. The terror group paraded their bodies in a ghastly transfer that only bolstered the argument that carpet bombing Gaza should be the only option left in dealing with these terrorist vermin. But that discussion is for another day.

The Associated Press is taking the Trump White House to court for their supposed barring from the Oval Office and Air Force One, despite the freezing out of reporters being commonplace. Wasn’t The New York Post subjected to the same treatment by the Biden clown crew? And where was the outrage over Europe’s descent into authoritarian takes on press censorship? At any rate, how this outlet framed the decimation of the Bibas family by Hamas warrants their expulsion:

 “A body released by Palestinian militants overnight was confirmed by the family to be of Shiri Bibas, the Israeli mother whose sons also died in captivity.”

The phrase “died in captivity” is the insulting part: they were murdered, folks. I know the AP style guide is the how-to for liberal thought control, but this is beyond outrageous. It’s almost satire in how intentional the sanitization is here. Of course, the headline changed when Israel delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian terrorists over the weekend as the hostage transfers remain tenuous.

