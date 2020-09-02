So, Did This Dem Group Just Admit Funny Business With Mail-in Ballots Is the Only Way Biden Can Win?

Well, if you thought the riots in Kenosha, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle were bad. Just wait until Election Day if this is the scenario that occurs on November 3. Here’s what a Democratic group Hawkfish says could happen. Trump is ahead big league, but then loses because of mail-in ballots. So, a shoddy method of voting that’s open to fraud is the only way the Democrats can win in 2020. Good to know (via Axios):

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night. Imagine America, with its polarization and misinformation, if the vote tally swings wildly toward Joe Biden and Trump loses days later as the mail ballots are counted. That is what this group, Hawkfish, which is funded by Michael Bloomberg and also does work for the Democratic National Committee and pro-Biden Super PACs, is warning is a very real, if not foreordained, outcome. What they're saying: Hawkfish CEO Josh Mendelsohn calls the scenario a "red mirage." "We are sounding an alarm and saying that this is a very real possibility, that the data is going to show on election night an incredible victory for Donald Trump," he said. "When every legitimate vote is tallied and we get to that final day, which will be some day after Election Day, it will in fact show that what happened on election night was exactly that, a mirage," Mendelsohn said. "It looked like Donald Trump was in the lead and he fundamentally was not when every ballot gets counted."

I mean, take this with a grain of salt because it is a super liberal group, but two things are probably going to happen regardless of whatever schemes this Democratic firm has gamed out. One is that we won’t know who the winner is on election night. And two, no matter who wins, there will be unrest. If Trump secures a second term, the mayhem and violence from unhinged and out of control liberals will be akin to activity from the Bakara Market in Mogadishu. It’ll be bad. Still, let’s sink more into what Axios says could happen based on the projections of this super lib group.

Trump could have a 408-130 lead in the Electoral College, but again, this group says when all of the mail-in ballots magically appear out of nowhere at the Post Office, Biden could win the election 334-204. Yeah, okay—but in reality, it looks like this group is doing a swell job keeping liberal blood pressures from spiking, “trying to educate the public about the possibility that Trump could prematurely declare victory, or try to delegitimize a Biden victory if it took days or weeks to determine,” and “trying to sensitize state and county elections officials, news and social media organizations, and the courts to the perils of premature results.”

So, in other words, they’re laying the groundwork for a long legal battle and endless recounts? I think Sean Davis of the Federalist is spot on here.

Democrats haven’t conceded a presidential election on election night since 1988. They are now laying the groundwork for endless recounts and litigation to prevent a potential Trump win from being certified before Inauguration Day. https://t.co/pPmLHdxso9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 1, 2020

Our own Sam Janney was a bit more comical, noting that Hawkfish is just preparing the Democrats for defeat.

They’re already preparing people for a loss ... for Democrats. https://t.co/aTairHDwM9 — The??FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 1, 2020

Also, let’s be frank here. The mail-in voting scheme is total and complete crap. If these clowns can go out and riot and attend mass protests, they can vote in person. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mr. mask and goggles, said in-person voting is safe. Also, yes, mail-in voting is a disaster. Municipal elections in Paterson, New Jersey have to be redone after 20 percent of the ballots were tossed over fraud concerns. In Michigan, close to 1,000 ballots were rejected in the state’s primaries because the voter was dead. Pets are getting ballots. And if that doesn’t convince you, check out what this former Democratic operative said about mail-in voting (via NY Post):

A top Democratic operative says voter fraud, especially with mail-in ballots, is no myth. And he knows this because he’s been doing it, on a grand scale, for decades. […] …the political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed. “An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the tipster said. “It could be enough to flip states.” The whistleblower — whose identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns were confirmed by The Post — says he not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of fraudsters and mentored at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania — a critical 2020 swing state. […] “There is no race in New Jersey — from city council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on,” the tipster said. “I worked on a fire commissioner’s race in Burlington County. The smaller the race, the easier it is to do.” A Bernie Sanders die-hard with no horse in the presidential race, he said he felt compelled to come forward in the hope that states would act now to fix the glaring security problems present in mail-in ballots. […] The ballot has no specific security features — like a stamp or a watermark — so the insider said he would just make his own ballots. “I just put [the ballot] through the copy machine and it comes out the same way,” the insider said. […] The tipster said sometimes postal employees are in on the scam. “You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.” […] Hitting up assisted-living facilities and “helping” the elderly fill out their absentee ballots was a gold mine of votes, the insider said. “There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant,” said the whistleblower. “[They] literally fill it out for them.” […] When all else failed, the insider would send operatives to vote live in polling stations, particularly in states like New Jersey and New York that do not require voter ID. Pennsylvania, also for the most part, does not. The best targets were registered voters who routinely skip presidential or municipal elections — information which is publicly available.

Voter fraud is possible here, folks. And given the level of Trump-derangement on the political Left, they will do everything and anything to get rid of Trump. Right now, Trump is within single digits of Joe Biden, based on the oversampled Democratic polls peddled by liberal news outlets, had a ten-point lead among independent voters, saw a spike in support among black and Latino voters post-convention, and is gaining ground in the key swing states this cycle. The GOP convention gave the president a bump. That’s a fact. And the rioting is pushing suburban voters away from Biden and the Democrats who seem okay with these lefty clowns burning down our cities. It’s starting to impact the polling, which is why Biden was smoked out of his bunker to address it. Also, before we go, look at this line:

Hawkfish surveyed 17,263 registered voters in 50 states and DC, July 1-Aug. 16, 2020, to assess who people planned to vote for and whether they intend to vote by mail or in person at a polling place.

Yeah, well, the race has changed, man. This is all pre-conventions. Also, still harping on registered voters and not likely voters at this point? I think they better re-do the numbers. But you already see they’re preparing not to let November 3 go without a fight. They will ask for recounts, gum up the works, and are placing all their chips on a method that’s wide open to fraud to get dementia-ridden Joe over the top. Let’s call this group’s activity for what it is…it’s suppression. A suppression projection based on suppression polls to clamp down on the enthusiasm for Trump, which is sky-high. Joe doesn’t get Democrats excited. In fact, what he’s done in the past 36 hours by denouncing the rioting and promising not to ban fracking will only depress lefty voters who were already skeptical of him. Yes, of course, denouncing the riots is what’s logical, but Democrats are not a logical party. They’re now run by the left-wing mob. And the mob wants to riot. All I’ll say is, I wouldn’t be shocked if progressives stay home. There’s simply not much to Joe that’s similar. With these folks and their mindset of revolution, election 2024 might be a better cycle to try and kick that off again.