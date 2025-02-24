MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles
Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably...
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond...
CPAC 2025 was All About The Love
VIP
Democrats Pick Some Real Winners To Be Their Leadership
End Homelessness By Making It Illegal
VIP
'The Liberal Propaganda Machine Is Working Overtime': Carville Offers a Prediction About t...
This is the Left
Same Ol' Situation, Same Ol' Democrat Party
No Such Thing as Palestine
Democratic Party is in the Intensive Care Unit
New 'DEI Exposed' Book Reveals the Depths it Has Permeated Academia
An Embarrassment to No One
America’s Venezuela Policy Should Serve American Interests
Tipsheet

Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 24, 2025 6:30 AM
Screenshot via Comedy Central

He’s not wrong. Radio host Charlamagne tha God of The Breakfast Club knows that if Democrats maintain this odd attachment to woke nonsense, pronoun antics, and other activities that make them wholly unrelatable to voters—they’re never going to win another election again.

Advertisement

He made these points with comedian Andrew Schulz on the Brilliant Idiots podcast. Schulz aptly noted that having hot takes and saying what you mean, right or wrong, is what Americans do in the privacy of their homes. Overall, the theme centered on the Democrats’ inability to know how people think because their worldview is so aberrant and out of touch it prevents them from understanding real people. It’s one of Trump’s appeals to the electorate.

Charlamagne did present an issue for Republicans: who can keep the Trump coalition together and present themselves as Trump’s heir. Who can keep the MAGA train moving? It’s a real problem, but one we can have later since we won the 2024 election. We have things to do right now.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably Stupid. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The radio host also knows there are Democrats who want to moderate, which is true, but they're not in charge of the party's direction. That's still the overwhelming snobby, white, wealthy, college-educated, and elitist wing of the Democratic Party. They're not going to change. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably Stupid. Matt Vespa
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles Matt Vespa
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond Appalling Matt Vespa
CPAC 2025 was All About The Love Kurt Schlichter
This is the Left Mark Lewis
Possibly The Dumbest Example Of Waste DOGE Has Discovered (So Far) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ilhan Omar Reveals What's Causing the Death of Debate in America. It's Laughably Stupid. Matt Vespa
Advertisement