Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense

He’s not wrong. Radio host Charlamagne tha God of The Breakfast Club knows that if Democrats maintain this odd attachment to woke nonsense, pronoun antics, and other activities that make them wholly unrelatable to voters—they’re never going to win another election again.

He made these points with comedian Andrew Schulz on the Brilliant Idiots podcast. Schulz aptly noted that having hot takes and saying what you mean, right or wrong, is what Americans do in the privacy of their homes. Overall, the theme centered on the Democrats’ inability to know how people think because their worldview is so aberrant and out of touch it prevents them from understanding real people. It’s one of Trump’s appeals to the electorate.

SCHULZ: "The problem with Democrats right now is they can't have a convo and make jokes about pronouns 'cause they're like, 'f*ck, that group's gonna be upset.' They can't ... make a gay joke ... They can't have a… pic.twitter.com/HDNIelU0GP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) February 22, 2025

Charlamagne did present an issue for Republicans: who can keep the Trump coalition together and present themselves as Trump’s heir. Who can keep the MAGA train moving? It’s a real problem, but one we can have later since we won the 2024 election. We have things to do right now.

The radio host also knows there are Democrats who want to moderate, which is true, but they're not in charge of the party's direction. That's still the overwhelming snobby, white, wealthy, college-educated, and elitist wing of the Democratic Party. They're not going to change.