NJ Election Invalidated over Rampant Voter Fraud...Which I Was Told Doesn't Happen in the US

Voter fraud really doesn’t happen here. It’s a right-wing talking point. It just doesn’t happen here. These are all the things I’ve heard about voter fraud peddled by Democrats and their allies in the media. Well, in Paterson, New Jersey, it shows that a) voter fraud can happen here; and b) what the 2020 election could look like if this mail-in voting scheme pushed by Democrats over COVID is fully enacted. Folks, we’re heading for a train wreck. The US Postal Service warned at least 40 states that not all of their ballots could be counted in time for the 2020 election (via WaPo):

Anticipating an avalanche of absentee ballots, the U.S. Postal Service recently sent detailed letters to 46 states and D.C. warning that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted — adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of the high-stakes presidential contest. The letters sketch a grim possibility for the tens of millions of Americans eligible for a mail-in ballot this fall: Even if people follow all of their state’s election rules, the pace of Postal Service delivery may disqualify their votes.

Very few states have extensive experience with mail-only voting, Washington is one of them. They count all the ballots, but it takes a couple of days. Yet, they’ve been doing this for quite some time. New Jersey, which recently announced that they will adopt mail-in voting for the 2020 election, does not have experience doing this en masse at all. But back to Paterson.

Back in June, it was reported that nearly 20 percent of the ballots in the city’s municipal elections were done via mail-in voting were invalidated over fraud. And yes, it’s so bad that even a hard-core Democratic state like New Jersey was forced to charge people for this crime. Last week, the election itself was tossed out by a judge over the rampant fraud (via NYT):

In the days before New Jersey’s third-largest city held municipal elections in May entirely by mail, postal workers became suspicious when they found hundreds of ballots bundled together. The discovery triggered an investigation that led to charges of voter fraud against two local elected leaders and resulted in nearly 20 percent of the ballots being rejected. It also prompted President Trump to cite the case as an example of how mail-in voting can corrupt elections, though election experts staunchly disagree. On Wednesday, a New Jersey judge ruled that the election in Paterson, N.J., had been irreversibly tainted and ordered a new vote to be held in November to settle the race for the City Council seat. The superior court judge, Ernest M. Caposela, wrote that the election “was not the fair, free and full expression of the intent of the voters.”

It’s not the only electoral disaster to hit the Tri-State area. In New York’s primaries, it took weeks to could the deluge of ballots—that cannot happen for a national election. These states simply do not have the experience or the capabilities to do their elections by mail-in only. To game out a 2020 scenario, the chaos that would ensue from such delays would make the rioting in Minneapolis and the leftist upheaval in Portland and Seattle look like Sesame Street. Maybe that’s exactly what Democrats wanted. Every move they’ve made under the Trump White House has been done to maximize dysfunction, economic pain, and mayhem among ordinary Americans, with the defund the police effort being the most overt.

(H/T PJ Media)