Watch: Black Woman Goes Off on Joe Biden and the Rest of the Black-Hating Democratic Party

Armed far-left activists have seized portions of Seattle. It’s been quasi-endorsed by Democratic leaders in the state of Washington. Gov. Jay Inslee is aloof, while the mayor of the city, Jenny Durkan, said that the event could spur a summer of love. No one in positions of power seemed pressed to resolve the situation quickly and restore law and order. There are reports of a warlord controlling the area. Our own Julio Rosas was in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) for a few days in an area that prides itself on being police-free.

For a couple of black street preachers, their message would surely infuriate the far left. Yes, they’re really into their religions, with a lot of talk about salvation through Jesus Christ. It’s typical run-of-the-mill points you’ve heard from other street preachers. Yet, they also said Black Lives Matter wouldn’t save the folks in CHAZ, only Jesus.

The ‘oh, damn’ moment from these outspoken women was when they lectured a white lefty activist about Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. Bevelyn Beatty wasn’t having any of the MSNBC/CNN talking points that are peddled about black voters and the Democratic Party. Beatty straight-up told this woman if she wants to see more blacks killed and locked up, everyone should vote for Joe Biden.

HAPPENING NOW: ??



Black female street preachers have made their way into CHAZ/CHOP.



“Black Lives Matter can’t save you. Only Jesus will save you.”#CHAZ #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/rxMYpoe0jS — Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) June 15, 2020

“Jesus is who I am here for no one else.” pic.twitter.com/MMniGxNrPC — Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) June 15, 2020

This street preacher is amazing!



“I know people don’t like Trump. If I had to pick between him and @JoeBiden I am not voting in Joe Biden. You want to see black people go to jail by the next 4 years vote for Joe Biden.”#Joebiden #chaz #CHAZCHOP #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/BWLEkC1T86 — Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) June 15, 2020

“These Democrats and I’m sorry to say this—I’m not trying to be racist—but they hate black people. These are the same people who fought to keep slavery…these are the same people who built the KKK. These are the same people who hated us from the beginning,” added Beatty.

Damn. Ms. Beatty, please stick around the CHAZ. You’ll knock some sense into these lefty knuckleheads. President Trump torched the response to the Seattle seizure today in the White House, saying the Seattle mayor is so far out there she might not even know if she's alive.