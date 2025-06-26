Wow: Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Hands Dems a Major Defeat on Congressional Maps
Tipsheet

Michelle Obama Addresses Those Divorce Rumors Again

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 26, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Former first lady Michelle Obama attempted to shut down rumors that she is getting divorced from former President Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama made the remarks on NPR’s “Wild Card” podcast with host Rachel Martin recently.

“The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” Michelle Obama said. 

“It's like, ‘OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day,” she added.

Last week, the former first lady said that she felt “so glad” she never had a son with former President Barack Obama.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Michelle Obama stated on her podcast, “IMO,” with her brother, Craig Robinson, as Townhall reported.

“Because he would have been a Barack Obama,” she added.

“Baby Barack! It would have been amazing,” radio host Angie Martinez responded, seemingly trying to lighten the mood. 

“No, I would have felt for him,” Michelle Obama responded. 

Last month, Michelle Obama said, “If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it,” Obama said on the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

“Let me tell you,” Michelle Obama reportedly said on the podcast, pointing to her brother, Craig Robinson. “He would know it. And everybody would know it.”

“I’m not a martyr,” she added. “I would be problem-solving in public, like, ‘Let me tell you what he did.’”

