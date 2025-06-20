Did You Catch Michelle Obama's Bizarre Remark This Week About Her Marriage?

Former first lady Michelle Obama said this week that she is “so glad” she never had a son with her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Michelle Obama stated on her podcast, “IMO,” with her brother, Craig Robinson.

Advertisement

“Because he would have been a Barack Obama,” she added.

“Baby Barack! It would have been amazing,” radio host Angie Martinez responded, seemingly trying to lighten the mood.

“No, I would have felt for him,” Michelle Obama responded.

In the episode, Michelle Obama was discussing parenting sons with Robinson and Martinez. However, Barack and Michelle Obama only have two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

“Teach [your son] about how to deal with the traffic stop, but also teach him how to communicate in a marriage and to be a listening father,” Obama said.

Michelle Obama says she's glad she didn’t have a son:



“He would have been a Barack Obama." pic.twitter.com/HuziGTF90n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 20, 2025

Townhall covered last month how rumors have swirled that Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage is on the rocks. This came after Michelle Obama did not attend multiple public appearances with the former president, one of them being former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Michelle Obama responded to these rumors directly.

“If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it,” Obama said on the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

“He would know it,” Michelle Obama said, pointing to her brother. “And everybody would know it.”

“I’m not a martyr,” she added. “I would be problem-solving in public, like, ‘Let me tell you what he did.’”