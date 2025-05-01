READ IT: White House Issues Details of U.S.-Ukraine Deal
Tipsheet

Michelle Obama Made a Bold Statement About Reports of Her Marriage Being in Trouble

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 01, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This week, former first lady Michelle Obama responded to claims that her marriage is on shaky ground. 

“If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it,” Obama said on the “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, according to multiple reports.

This came after reports indicated that Michelle Obama did not accompany former President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. In addition, the former first lady did not accompany her husband to late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

“Let me tell you,” Michelle Obama reportedly said on the podcast, pointing to her brother, Craig Robinson. “He would know it. And everybody would know it.”

“I’m not a martyr,” she added. “I would be problem-solving in public, like, ‘Let me tell you what he did.’”

“If they were having a problem, I’d be doing a podcast with him,” Robinson added.

At another point, Michelle Obama reportedly said, “The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was ever really, ever going to quit at it, because that’s not who we are. And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”

Michelle Obama added that she thinks people “give up too quickly on marriage.”

Last month, Leah covered how Michelle Obama briefly addressed the topic on the “Work in Progress” podcast hosted by Sophia Bush.

"The interesting thing is that when I say 'no,' for the most part, people are like, 'I get it' and I'm OK," she began. "That's the thing that we, as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people, you know?"

She continued, "So much so that this year people were -- they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

