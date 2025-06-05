Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost
Boulder Terrorist Posted This Disturbing Video Just Before Attacking Israel Supporters
Check This Supreme Court Ruling Out, You Feckless Anti-Gunner Tyrants
Trump Is Ending Controversial TSA Surveillance Program That Targeted Tulsi Gabbard
The UN Twists Sexual Violence Allegations to Demonize Israel and Stoke Global Outrage
The Latest Media 'Discovery' – It Turns Out Karine Jean-Pierre Was Not Very...
Trump Is Right: Keep Out the Tyrants, Traffickers, and Terrorists
Trump Pushes China to the Table — Trade Talks Back On
ICE Arrests Suspected al Qaeda Member
Legitimate Israeli and American Concerns About a Nuclear Deal with Iran
'Dumb': KJP's Former Colleagues Have Some Thoughts About Her Book About Abandoning the...
SCOTUS Sides With Straight Woman in Bombshell ‘Reverse Discrimination’ Case
SCOTUS Delivers Major Victory for Religious Liberty
Tipsheet

ICE Made the Most Illegal Immigrant Arrests in a Single Day This Week

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 05, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out the most illegal immigrant arrests in a single day on Tuesday, according to a report from NBC News.

Advertisement

A source familiar with the numbers and an ICE spokesperson confirmed this to the outlet. Many of these illegal immigrants were tracked by ankle monitors, etc (via NBC News):

Hundreds of the people who were arrested had been enrolled in ICE’s Alternative to Detention (ATD) program, three sources familiar with the arrests said. Under the program, ICE releases undocumented immigrants who are deemed not to be threats to public safety and then keeps track of them through ankle monitors, smartphone apps or other geolocating programs, along with periodic check-ins at ICE facilities.

At least some of the arrests appear to be the result of a new ICE tactic: Immigration attorneys across the country told NBC News that some of their clients on ATD were asked in a mass text message ICE sent out to show up ahead of schedule for check-ins at ICE offices, only to be arrested when they arrived.

One NBC reporter saw seven illegal immigrants who showed up for a check-in in New York City get arrested by ICE. 

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order,” an ICE spokesperson told NBC.

One NBC reporter saw seven illegal immigrants who showed up for a check-in in New York City get arrested by ICE. 

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order,” an ICE spokesperson told NBC.

Last month, Stephen Miller, an aide to President Donald Trump, confirmed that the administration directed immigration officers to triple their arrests in the coming weeks.

“Under President Trump's leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day, and President Trump is going to keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day so we can get all of the Biden the illegals that were flooded into our country for four years out of our country,” Miller said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

"We can't take the risk of letting these Biden illegals roam around freely so that the next American daugher can get raped. The next American kid can get murdered. The next American family can get splintered and torn apart by people who came to this country unchecked, uncontrolled, unvetted, uninvited by the American people," he added.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out Katie Pavlich
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost Katie Pavlich
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
SCOTUS Sides With Straight Woman in Bombshell ‘Reverse Discrimination’ Case Madeline Leesman
Trump Is Ending Controversial TSA Surveillance Program That Targeted Tulsi Gabbard Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement