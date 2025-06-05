ICE Made the Most Illegal Immigrant Arrests in a Single Day This Week

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out the most illegal immigrant arrests in a single day on Tuesday, according to a report from NBC News.

A source familiar with the numbers and an ICE spokesperson confirmed this to the outlet. Many of these illegal immigrants were tracked by ankle monitors, etc (via NBC News):

Hundreds of the people who were arrested had been enrolled in ICE’s Alternative to Detention (ATD) program, three sources familiar with the arrests said. Under the program, ICE releases undocumented immigrants who are deemed not to be threats to public safety and then keeps track of them through ankle monitors, smartphone apps or other geolocating programs, along with periodic check-ins at ICE facilities. At least some of the arrests appear to be the result of a new ICE tactic: Immigration attorneys across the country told NBC News that some of their clients on ATD were asked in a mass text message ICE sent out to show up ahead of schedule for check-ins at ICE offices, only to be arrested when they arrived.

One NBC reporter saw seven illegal immigrants who showed up for a check-in in New York City get arrested by ICE.

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge and had not complied with that order,” an ICE spokesperson told NBC.

Last month, Stephen Miller, an aide to President Donald Trump, confirmed that the administration directed immigration officers to triple their arrests in the coming weeks.

“Under President Trump's leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day, and President Trump is going to keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day so we can get all of the Biden the illegals that were flooded into our country for four years out of our country,” Miller said in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

"We can't take the risk of letting these Biden illegals roam around freely so that the next American daugher can get raped. The next American kid can get murdered. The next American family can get splintered and torn apart by people who came to this country unchecked, uncontrolled, unvetted, uninvited by the American people," he added.