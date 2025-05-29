Top Trump Aide: Immigration Officers Will Triple Arrests in the Coming Weeks

This week, Stephen Miller, an aide to President Donald Trump, confirmed that the administration is pushing immigration officers to triple their arrests in the coming weeks.

Miller revealed this in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“Under President Trump's leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day, and President Trump is going to keep pushing to get that number up higher each and every single day so we can get all of the Biden the illegals that were flooded into our country for four years out of our country,” Miller said in the interview on Wednesday.

"We can't take the risk of letting these Biden illegals roam around freely so that the next American daugher can get raped. The next American kid can get murdered. The next American family can get splintered and torn apart by people who came to this country unchecked, uncontrolled, unvetted, uninvited by the American people," he added.

President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” fulfills his campaign promises on border security, Miller explained.

“We can have, permanently, the safest, strongest, most secure immigration system in American history,” he said.

On the campaign trail, President Trump promised to carry out mass deportations beginning on day one of his presidency. Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have been deported as a result. Many of these illegal aliens came through the border under former President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Despite this, Democrats have worked to undermine these efforts, and, in some cases, work to bring deported criminals back to the US.