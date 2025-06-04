Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid
Homan Gives a Grim Warning About a Possible '9/11-Style' Terrorist Attack

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 04, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This week, President Donald Trump’s border czar said that he is “convinced” there will be a major terrorist attack in the United States as a direct result of former President Joe Biden’s open border policies. 

“It’s coming,” Homan said in an interview on Fox News, adding that there were 2 million “got aways” who crossed the border during Biden’s tenure.

“Why did 2 million illegal aliens pay more to get away?” Homan told Hannity. “They could have paid half of what they paid to cross the border, turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents, get released that same day, get a free airline ticket to the city of their choice, get a free hotel room, get three meals a day, plus free medical care and work authorization.”

“Two million people paid more to get away,” he added. “They didn’t want to be vetted. They didn’t want to be fingerprinted. Why?”

“This scares the hell out of me and I’ve been doing this for 40 years. It should have scared the hell out of every American what the Biden administration did,” he continued.

Homan described the gotaways as “the biggest national security vulnerability this country’s ever seen.”

Homan’s remarks came days after an illegal immigrant carried out a terrorist attack against pro-Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, as Jeff covered. As he noted, federal prosecutors said there is probable cause to believe that he targeted the demonstrators because they were calling for the release of Israeli hostages being held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said these types of attacks “WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America.” He affirmed that “Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

