Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions
Trump Puts 'Anti-American Radicals' on Notice
VIP
Young Men Are Based
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline'...
Supreme Court Just Handed Anti-Gunners a Major Win – but There Is Still...
Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD
Federalism Not Failure: Why Shifting Welfare to the States Is a Good Thing
Fiscal Hawks Push Back on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
Operation Patriot: One of the Largest I.C.E. Enforcement Operations Ever
VIP
Many Latino Migrants Are Headed to this European Country
Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country?...
Election in Poland Brings Good News for Conservatives
Here We Go Again: A 'Trans' Athlete Dominated a Women's Track and Field...
Tipsheet

Suspected Terrorist Charged With Hate Crime for Firebombing Israel Supporters

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 02, 2025 1:32 PM
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

The individual suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack against pro-Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, has been charged with a hate crime, among other offenses.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors said there is probable cause to believe that he targeted the demonstrators because they were calling for the release of Israeli hostages being held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

From WHEC:

The FBI says the man charged in the attack in Boulder, Colorado, that left eight people injured told police he planned it for a year and specifically targeted what he described as the “Zionist group.”

An FBI affidavit says Mohammed Soliman confessed to the attack after being taken into custody Sunday and told the police he would do it again.

The affidavit was released in support of a federal hate crime charge filed by the Justice Department on Monday.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, allegedly firebombed the pro-Israel demonstration using Molotov cocktails. He is also facing felony charges including murder in the first degree, first degree assault, use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony, and several others.

It was later revealed that Soliman was residing in the country illegally, having overstayed his visa after immigrating in 2022.

Recommended

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

The Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect, Mohamed Soliman, who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday, is reportedly an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally. According to reports, Soliman entered the country under the Biden administration on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, arriving in Los Angeles on August 27, 2022. His visa authorized him to stay through February 26, 2023, but he overstayed and never left. He was later granted an extension for "work" through early 2024, but remained in the country beyond that period.

According to Fox News’s Bill Melugin, three senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said Soliman filed a claim—possibly for asylum—with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on September 29, 2022. On March 29, 2023, USCIS under the Biden administration granted him work authorization, which expired on March 28, 2024.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said these types of attacks “WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America.” He affirmed that “Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

Tags: ISRAEL TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Piers Morgan Wasn't Having Any of Chuck Todd's 'Trump Is in Mental Decline' Nonsense Matt Vespa
Two Brutal Numbers for Dems Just Dropped on CNN Matt Vespa
Huckabee Blasts Dangerous Media Lies, Demands Retractions Katie Pavlich
Trey Gowdy Clobbers Jasmine Crockett for Mocking People With ADHD Jeff Charles
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well... Madeline Leesman
Advertisement