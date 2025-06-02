Suspected Terrorist Charged With Hate Crime for Firebombing Israel Supporters

The individual suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack against pro-Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado, has been charged with a hate crime, among other offenses.

Federal prosecutors said there is probable cause to believe that he targeted the demonstrators because they were calling for the release of Israeli hostages being held by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

From WHEC:

The FBI says the man charged in the attack in Boulder, Colorado, that left eight people injured told police he planned it for a year and specifically targeted what he described as the “Zionist group.” An FBI affidavit says Mohammed Soliman confessed to the attack after being taken into custody Sunday and told the police he would do it again. The affidavit was released in support of a federal hate crime charge filed by the Justice Department on Monday.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, allegedly firebombed the pro-Israel demonstration using Molotov cocktails. He is also facing felony charges including murder in the first degree, first degree assault, use of explosives or incendiary devices during a felony, and several others.

It was later revealed that Soliman was residing in the country illegally, having overstayed his visa after immigrating in 2022.

The Boulder, Colorado, terror suspect, Mohamed Soliman, who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at pro-Israel demonstrators on Sunday, is reportedly an Egyptian national who was in the United States illegally. According to reports, Soliman entered the country under the Biden administration on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa, arriving in Los Angeles on August 27, 2022. His visa authorized him to stay through February 26, 2023, but he overstayed and never left. He was later granted an extension for "work" through early 2024, but remained in the country beyond that period. According to Fox News’s Bill Melugin, three senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said Soliman filed a claim—possibly for asylum—with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on September 29, 2022. On March 29, 2023, USCIS under the Biden administration granted him work authorization, which expired on March 28, 2024.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said these types of attacks “WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America.” He affirmed that “Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”