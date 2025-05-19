Here's the Rundown on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” advanced in the House of Representatives in a rare weekend vote on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt outlined all the “America First” policies covered in the bill. This includes permanent tax cuts, border security initiatives, and pro-family policies.

🚨LEAVITT: President Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" is a "once in a generation opportunity to deliver on the MAGA agenda!" pic.twitter.com/UJoLyHewZB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2025

Background provided by a White House official to Townhall shows that the bill includes no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, a “Made in America” tax break for American-made vehicles, and slashed taxes on Social Security.

Additionally, the bill will strengthen the Child Tax Credit and paid family leave.

When it comes to border security, the “Big, Beautiful Bill” makes the largest border security investment in history. This will allow federal immigration authorities to carry out mass deportations, as millions of illegals came to the US under President Joe Biden’s leadership. The bill will finish the construction of the border wall and give Border Patrol agents the resources they need to keep illegal alien invaders out of the United States.

“The 1.4 million illegal aliens who are currently improperly receiving Medicaid benefits will be kicked off the program to PRESERVE benefits for hardworking American citizens who need them,” Leavitt said in the press briefing on Monday.

“President Trump and Republicans are protecting Medicaid benefits for pregnant women, children, disabled individuals, low-income seniors and families, and the most vulnerable Americans in our society,” she added. “That’s what Democrats are so angry about – basic Medicaid reforms that will stop the funding of transgender insanity and illegal aliens from ripping off taxpayers.”

Overall, the bill secures $1.6 trillion in savings, Leavitt added.

“Americans gave Republicans a once in a generation opportunity to course correct our country – and Americans are counting on Republicans to do what they elected them to do – send this legislation to President Trump’s desk as soon as possible for his signature,” she said.