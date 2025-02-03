The Mothers of Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens Have a Message for Selena Gomez

The White House has released a video taking aim at remarks from former Disney actress Selena Gomez.

The video shared by President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, features the mothers of women who were murdered by illegal aliens speaking directly to Gomez.

Advertisement

This came after Gomez filmed herself crying over President Donald Trump’s directive to deport illegal aliens from the United States, as Townhall covered.

Gomez shared the cringey video with over 422 million Instagram followers.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, they don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she said through tears.

🚨WATCH🚨 Ex-Disney Channel actress Selena Gomez BLUBBERS on social media about illegal immigrants being deported by Trump.



Grab your popcorn. It's just getting started. pic.twitter.com/bbxLuoUjDJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2025

After accruing intense backlash, Gomez deleted the video, writing: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Tammy Nobles, Patty Morin, and Alexis Nungaray offered their response to Gomez’s “crocodile tears.”

"What about our children who were brutally murdered, and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?" Nobles asked in the video. Nobles’ daughter, Kathy Hamilton, was raped and murdered by an illegal alien from El Salvador, as Townhall previously reported.

"You don't know who you're crying for,” she said.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress,” Nungaray said. Her daughter, Jocelyn, was lured under a bridge and murdered by two illegal aliens fro Venezuela in Texas. She was only 12 years old.

“My daughter was a child. There’s many other children whose lives were taken due to people who crossed here illegally,” she explained.

"No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children,” Morin added. Her daughter, Rachel, a mother of five, was murdered by an illegal alien in Maryland when she went for a hike in August 2023. Predictably, he is suspected of a murder in his home country, El Salvador.

“I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and to garner sympathy for lawlessness,” she said.

All of these women were murdered by illegal aliens when President Joe Biden was in office.

The mothers praised Trump for his promise to send illegal aliens back to their home countries in droves.

“We stand with President Trump and making America safe again,” Morin said.