Tom Homan Reacts to Selena Gomez's Crying Fit About Mass Deportations

Townhall covered how former Disney darling Selena Gomez filmed herself crying over President Donald Trump’s directive to deport illegal aliens from the United States.

Gomez shared this with over 422 million Instagram followers.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, they don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” she said through tears.

OH BOY: Selena Gomez is NOT HAPPY about mass deportations! pic.twitter.com/uBUC87APQJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2025

After Gomez was torn to shreds online for the video, she took it down and posted the message: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people"

Gomez was born in Texas and is of Mexican descent on her father’s side. Years ago, she said in an op-ed for Time that her aunt came to the United States illegally in the 1970s.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, reacted to Gomez’s video in an interview on Fox News.

“President Trump won the election on this one issue: securing the border and saving lives. What happened at our southern border the last four years was the biggest national security threat this country’s seen at least in my lifetime…we’ve got a record number of terrorists crossing the border…we have a quarter million of Americans dying from fentanyl coming from across the border. We’re going to this job and we’re going to enforce the laws of this country,” he said.

“If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law...We're going to do this operation without apology. We're gonna make our community safer,” he asserted. “No apologies. We’re moving forward.”