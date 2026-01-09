Of Course, an ABC Analyst Smeared the ICE Agent Involved in the Shooting in Minneapolis

We know there are two things the media cannot get right: covering the Trump administration and officer-involved shootings. The latter has led to rioting, and it isn’t new. On January 7, we had an incident where a woman, Renee Nicole Good, 37, appeared to be accelerating her vehicle into an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She’s a professional activist. She wasn’t scared, as she’s trained and led convoys to disrupt ICE operations. The media went off to the races, nonetheless, parroting claims made by the unhinged Democrats of this state.

ABC’s Kyra Phillips on the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis: “‘Creating hope, love, and justice.’ But the mayor of Minneapolis, making it very clear with his message to ICE: ‘get the f- out of Minneapolis.’ Powerful words after we watched these live pictures right there on… pic.twitter.com/bKcw7qtp5g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2026

Some at ABC News ran with the line that this was a killing, and by that, a murder. We all know what they’re insinuating here—it’s something the Left has been itching to say but can’t because this wasn’t murder. It was a justified shooting. Luckily, there was one contributor who was able to fact-check the nonsense, but that didn’t stop analyst Elizabeth Neumann from smearing ICE agents, claiming they didn’t know what they were doing. Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck clipped the whole circus:

Former Trump DHS official-turned-Democrat and liberal Christian implies on ABC News Live the ICE-involved deadly shooting happened today because “it was only a matter of time” someone from this “provocative” administration’s ICE did something like this



She argues ICE officers… pic.twitter.com/uGdeJhYEyE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2026

[W]e do need to wait for more of the facts to become evident, but it is really alarming as an American to see such a discrepancy between the story that DHS is telling and what the mayor is saying. But maybe taking a step back. Part of what we heard, that police chief note is that this — this is what they have been warning about, that it's only a matter of time when you have two things happening. One, a very provocative approach to ICE that, look, ICE is codified under law. The idea that we need to do immigration enforcement has been on the books for a long, long time. But the way that this administration is doing it is extremely provocative and increases the chance that you're going to have protesters, right? So, you're — you're being provocative to local communities and creating the moment where tragedy can occur. But the second thing that I think we're — we're not focused on enough is the fact that ICE had their budget triple under the Big Beautiful Bill that was passed last summer. Triple! It is unprecedented for any agency to triple their budget and be able to handle that amount of money. Well, what they have done is hire a number of new agents. In fact, just a few days ago, the Department of Homeland Security announced that they had increased the ICE numbers by 120 percent, so they more than doubled their workforce. There really is no way in any management book to double your workforce and to do so well. So, what that likely means is they've hired a number of people that, under normal circumstances, would not have passed vetting, and they put them through rapid training. And now you have people that are not ready to be managers, elevated to be managers, and a whole system that is really underprepared for complex situations like this. Like, what do you do when you have protesters who are angry with you? And any time you put underprepared officers in situations like this, it is likely that tragedy is going to occur. So, I think that the tragedy is not just this moment, but the fact that we have way too many undertrained ice officers being put in, yes, dangerous positions for them, but also for the public. This needs to de-escalate. ICE needs to take a step back and re — redesign the way that they’re pushing immigration enforcement, so we don’t see any further loss of life.

Thank God, Robert Boyce, a NYPD veteran, was there to provide reasoned takes, because this was wild. The man has also investigated several hundred shootings in his career.

ABC News contributor Robert Boyce on the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis: “A car is a deadly, deadly instrument of against an officer, so that's what we're looking at right now.”



“[Y]ou see an officer being brushed to the side by the car and then again, it's unauthorized. I… pic.twitter.com/kxpVFVYRg5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2026

A classic pouring of gasoline on the left-wing riot fires.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

