Kamala Harris Offers Her Reaction to WI School Shooting

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris called for gun control in the wake of a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin on Monday.

Townhall reported how a teenager reportedly opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, killing two people. Several others were injured.

As Matt covered, after the events unfolded, the Madison police chief said that he did not know if the shooter, who was dead, was male or female. It later was revealed that the shooter was 15-year-old female student Natalie Lynn Rupnow.

In remarks on Tuesday, Harris called for gun control.

“It’s another school shooting. Another community being torn about, torn apart by gun violence…look, as we hold our loved ones close this holiday season, we as a nation must renew our commitment to end the horror of gun violence both mass shootings and everyday gun violence that touches so many communities in our nation. We must end it,” she said.

“We need elected leaders to have the courage to step up and do the right thing,” she added.

Kamala uses the horrific Christian school shooting in Wisconsin yesterday to call for gun control. pic.twitter.com/ZYME4DYaOr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2024

These remarks followed-up a statement published by the vice president yesterday.

“While we have made necessary progress together over the last four years, including through the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years and our first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, there is more work to be done to ensure that every person has the freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence,” she wrote.

“Congress and state legislatures must make background checks universal, pass red flag and safe storage laws, and ban assault weapons,” she added.