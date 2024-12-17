PolitiFact's Lie of the Year Is So Absurd You're Gonna Need to Sit...
Chicago Mayor Boots Angry Residents From Meeting After Being Criticized for Prioritizing I...
Identity of Abundant Life Christian School Shooter Revealed
FBI Forced to Issue Warning to Those Spotting Mysterious Drones
San Francisco Jury Issues Verdict in Cash App Founder's Murder Case
Bombshell Report Calls for FBI Investigation Into Liz Cheney
Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia in High-Profile Assassination
The New York Times Podcast: Want to Understand Conservatives? Just Watch ‘Yellowstone'
VIP
Biden's Hypocrisy on Full Display After Christian School Shooting
Trump Sues Des Moines Register, Ann Selzer Over Final Iowa Poll
'Remember the Context in Which You Exist': Another Kooky Message From Kamala Harris...
And With That Post on X, It Doesn't Look Like Jared Moskowitz Will...
VIP
'People are Pissed at Obama:' Post-Election Dem Recriminations Still in Full Swing
Tren de Aragua Is Terrorizing Americans in Yet Another State
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Offers Her Reaction to WI School Shooting

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 17, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris called for gun control in the wake of a shooting at a Christian school in Wisconsin on Monday.

Townhall reported how a teenager reportedly opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School, killing two people. Several others were injured.

Advertisement

As Matt covered, after the events unfolded, the Madison police chief said that he did not know if the shooter, who was dead, was male or female. It later was revealed that the shooter was 15-year-old female student Natalie Lynn Rupnow.

In remarks on Tuesday, Harris called for gun control.

“It’s another school shooting. Another community being torn about, torn apart by gun violence…look, as we hold our loved ones close this holiday season, we as a nation must renew our commitment to end the horror of gun violence both mass shootings and everyday gun violence that touches so many communities in our nation. We must end it,” she said.

“We need elected leaders to have the courage to step up and do the right thing,” she added. 

These remarks followed-up a statement published by the vice president yesterday. 

“While we have made necessary progress together over the last four years, including through the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years and our first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, there is more work to be done to ensure that every person has the freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence,” she wrote.

Recommended

Bombshell Report Calls for FBI Investigation Into Liz Cheney Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“Congress and state legislatures must make background checks universal, pass red flag and safe storage laws, and ban assault weapons,” she added.

Tags: GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bombshell Report Calls for FBI Investigation Into Liz Cheney Jeff Charles
PolitiFact's Lie of the Year Is So Absurd You're Gonna Need to Sit Down Matt Vespa
And With That Post on X, It Doesn't Look Like Jared Moskowitz Will Be Trump's FEMA Director Rebecca Downs
Identity of Abundant Life Christian School Shooter Revealed Jeff Charles
Must Watch: With Trudeau's Leftists in Meltdown, Canada's Conservative Opposition Leader Gave This Speech Guy Benson
Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bombshell Report Calls for FBI Investigation Into Liz Cheney Jeff Charles
Advertisement