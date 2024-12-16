Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco
Youngkin Pushes for New Trump Inspired Tax Policy
NBC News Host: What Biden Did Not Longer Makes This Opinion of the...
Federal Jury Convicts Man for Using Cryptocurrency Scheme to Fund ISIS
Will Trump Pardon NYC Mayor Eric Adams? Here's What the President-Elect Had to...
Syrian President Speaks Out for the First Time Since Being Ousted
VIP
ATF Braces for Trump Era
VIP
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Abruptly Resigned. Here's Why.
We Have Another Democrat Making Excuses for Murder of United HealthCare CEO
Ketanji Brown Jackson Performed in a Woke Broadway Production
VIP
Pathetic: California's Latino Caucus Won't Allow Certain Latino Lawmakers to Join Because....
Biden Stymied Wireless Internet Expansion. Trump Won’t.
Did Trump Just Convince a CEO to Double His Investment on Live TV?
Bernie Sanders' Response to UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder Is Something Else
Tipsheet

UPDATE: Everything We Know So Far About Christian School Shooting in WI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 16, 2024 1:45 PM
Townhall Media

We have another shooting at a Christian school. Reports are trickling in, but it appears there was an attack at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Despite some social media posts pointing to a mass casualty event, we had no confirmation from the police. The initial reports were that the gunman was dead, and five people were killed in the shooting. Madison Police now say two people are dead, and six people are injured. The gunman is still dead.

Advertisement

Recommended

Will Trump Pardon NYC Mayor Eric Adams? Here's What the President-Elect Had to Say. Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This tragic event dovetails off another shooting at a Christian school in Northern California, which got buried by the media because the alleged perpetrator reportedly launched this senseless attack over the war in Gaza. The shooting occurred on December 4 (via NYT):

The two kindergartners were on their way to the restroom during lunchtime on Wednesday, in what was supposed to be a simple trip before heading back to class at the Feather River Adventist School. 

Instead, a short time later, they were shot and badly wounded by a gunman.

The boys, Roman Mendez, 6, and Elias Wolford, 5, were soon whisked away from their small campus near Oroville, Calif., one by ambulance, the other by helicopter, and both rushing to hospitals with no time to spare. 

“It’s horrible,” said Vanessa Diaz, who has been visiting her brother Roman in the intensive care unit where he remains unconscious. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

On Thursday, the boys had improved to “critical but stable” condition, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced, offering a glimmer of hope to this rural community about 60 miles north of Sacramento that has endured an unusual amount of heartache in recent years. Residents were already trying to organize fund-raisers, hold vigils and pull together money to support the victims and their families, just as they had done in the past in this agricultural region.

Advertisement

Do we have a manifesto? We might, but there's a problem. These are unconfirmed reports, and it might be full-blown fake news, but take a peek if you're curious. We'll keep you updated. 

UPDATE: I never thought I'd be writing this, but the police don't know if the shooter, who is dead, is a male or female. Are we being serious here?

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Will Trump Pardon NYC Mayor Eric Adams? Here's What the President-Elect Had to Say. Jeff Charles
Tulsi Gabbard’s Iconoclasm Is Exactly Why We Need Her Kurt Schlichter
Bye: Israel Shuts Down Embassy in This Hostile Country Guy Benson
NBC News Host: What Biden Did Not Longer Makes This Opinion of the DOJ Seem 'Irrational' Matt Vespa
Trump Weighs in on the Mystery Drone Fiasco Katie Pavlich
Another University Ditches DEI Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Will Trump Pardon NYC Mayor Eric Adams? Here's What the President-Elect Had to Say. Jeff Charles
Advertisement