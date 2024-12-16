UPDATE: Everything We Know So Far About Christian School Shooting in WI

We have another shooting at a Christian school. Reports are trickling in, but it appears there was an attack at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Despite some social media posts pointing to a mass casualty event, we had no confirmation from the police. The initial reports were that the gunman was dead, and five people were killed in the shooting. Madison Police now say two people are dead, and six people are injured. The gunman is still dead.

Advertisement

🚨 MASS SHOOTING AT ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL IN, MADISON, WISCONSIN



- Multiple injuries have been reported. As many as 12. Conditions unknown.



- Police say the shooter is "down".



- Students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school. pic.twitter.com/txgG1VM1hZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 16, 2024

BREAKING: 2 people have been k*lled after a shooter burst into a classroom at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.



The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. It is unclear if the shooter is among the two who were k*lled



3 other people were… https://t.co/SIvdMKfYvF pic.twitter.com/wk9n7wFEly — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police say. pic.twitter.com/TbxXc2HT2m — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 16, 2024

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirms that the gunman, a juvenile, started shooting at the school shortly before 11:00 am. Two people were shot and killed while seven others were injured and transported to Madison-area hospitals. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 16, 2024

#Breaking Update: At least three people are dead and another six were injured in a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said Monday afternoon. https://t.co/Y3tnq86vuS — DC News Now (@DCNewsNow) December 16, 2024

This tragic event dovetails off another shooting at a Christian school in Northern California, which got buried by the media because the alleged perpetrator reportedly launched this senseless attack over the war in Gaza. The shooting occurred on December 4 (via NYT):

The two kindergartners were on their way to the restroom during lunchtime on Wednesday, in what was supposed to be a simple trip before heading back to class at the Feather River Adventist School. Instead, a short time later, they were shot and badly wounded by a gunman. The boys, Roman Mendez, 6, and Elias Wolford, 5, were soon whisked away from their small campus near Oroville, Calif., one by ambulance, the other by helicopter, and both rushing to hospitals with no time to spare. “It’s horrible,” said Vanessa Diaz, who has been visiting her brother Roman in the intensive care unit where he remains unconscious. “It’s just heartbreaking.” On Thursday, the boys had improved to “critical but stable” condition, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced, offering a glimmer of hope to this rural community about 60 miles north of Sacramento that has endured an unusual amount of heartache in recent years. Residents were already trying to organize fund-raisers, hold vigils and pull together money to support the victims and their families, just as they had done in the past in this agricultural region.

So just over the last days:



- A man shot two kindergartners at a Christian school in CA as "revenge for Gaza"

- A Palestinian man ran over an Israeli-American in Laguna after finding out he was Israeli

- Anti-Israel protestors threw objects through the window and vandalized the… — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 10, 2024

Advertisement

Do we have a manifesto? We might, but there's a problem. These are unconfirmed reports, and it might be full-blown fake news, but take a peek if you're curious. We'll keep you updated.

the alleged Wisconsin shooter left a possible manifesto in a google doc but forgot to make it publicly accessible.



absolutely incredible. https://t.co/esrN3Ibs42 — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) December 16, 2024

UPDATE: I never thought I'd be writing this, but the police don't know if the shooter, who is dead, is a male or female. Are we being serious here?