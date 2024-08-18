Media Bias 101: It’s Different When Democrats Do It
Trump: Harris Will Allow Thousands of Illegal Alien 'Killers and Rapists' Into the US

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 18, 2024 2:30 PM
At a rally on Saturday, former President Donald Trump highlighted some of the recent crimes allegedly committed by illegal aliens in the United States. Under Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership, he added, thousands more “killers and rapists” will make their way to the U.S.

In Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Trump recounted how an illegal alien in New York allegedly raped a woman near the Coney Island boardwalk at knifepoint. 

“Just this week in Coney Island, two Kamala migrants were arrested for the rape of a 46-year-old woman— throwing her to the ground and raping her with a knife to her throat,” Trump said in his remarks. 

“She thought they were going to kill her. She said, ‘They weren’t looking to rape me, they were looking to kill me’...One of them had previously been arrested for raping another woman at a migrant shelter but he was shielded from deportation by New York City’s Sanctuary Laws, which Kamala Harris strongly supported and doesn’t want to change,” Trump highlighted.

Townhall covered how the 46-year-old woman told The New York Post that her attack was “attempted murder.” 

“He didn’t try to rape me, he tried to kill me,” she said. “I kept telling him God was watching him,” she added. “I hope he gets a long time. I’m afraid he’s going to kill somebody.”

Trump continued, stating that an illegal alien stole a woman’s car and, hit her with the car, and “left her dead on the ground,” which Townhall also covered

And, Trump continued, a Peruvian gang leader suspected of 23 killings in his home country was arrested on Wednesday in New York. 

“Kamala refuses even to call these criminals…not going to use the term, she said, ‘illegal aliens’...she said ‘don’t ever use that term’...but they’re not just illegal aliens, honestly. They’re monsters. These are savage monsters. The Harris policy is to let thousands of migrant killers and rapists into our country."

