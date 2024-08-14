Taliban Shows Off Abandoned U.S. Equipment on Eve of Catastrophic Withdrawal
The Woman Who Was Allegedly Raped By Two Illegal Aliens in Coney Island Has Broken Her Silence

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 14, 2024 8:00 PM
Craig Ruttle

A woman who was allegedly raped by two illegal aliens near the Coney Island boardwalk in New York has spoken out about her attack. 

In an interview with the New York Post, the homeless woman who was targeted by the two illegals told the post it felt like “attempted murder.”

“It wasn’t rape, it was attempted murder,” the 46-year-old woman, whom The Post did not identify, said.

“He didn’t try to rape me, he tried to kill me,” she said. “I kept telling him God was watching him,” she added. “I hope he gets a long time. I’m afraid he’s going to kill somebody.”

As Townhall covered, a Nicaraguan illegal alien identified as David Davon-Bonilla, 24, grabbed the 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before holding a knife to her throat. 

Then, Mexican illegal alien Leovando Moreno, 37, struck the woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend with an object as he tried to stop the assault.

The woman’s boyfriend, Ray Ramsammy, told the Post he went to get coffee when he came back to see her being attacked.

“I tried to pull the guy off her and he tried to stab me,” Ramsammy recalled. “I grabbed the pipe with one hand and the other one was behind me, hit me with a brick. Hit me in the back.

Caught Sleeping on the Job? Trump's Secret Service Detail Is an Absolute Disaster Matt Vespa
“I ran out over there and I asked people to call the police, ‘Call the police!'” he said. “She was hurt a lot. I was hurt a little. I’m a man, I got feelings. But she was really hurt.”

“She’s messed up right now. When it started getting dark out last night, she was getting paranoid. She sees Hispanic men today and she thinks it’s going to happen again. She’s really upset,” he added.

According to the Post, Davon-Bonilla had been out of jail for less than two months after having been charged with another rape from April 2023.

