Illegal Aliens Allegedly Rape Woman at Knifepoint at Coney Island

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 13, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

A woman was allegedly raped at knifepoint near the Coney Island boardwalk in New York by two illegal immigrants, according to several reports. 

The attack reportedly occurred outside of a hotel that is housing so-called “asylum seekers” around 9 p.m. on Sunday. 

According to the New York Post, a Nicaraguan illegal alien identified as David Davon-Bonilla, 24, grabbed the 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before holding a knife to her throat. 

Then, Mexican illegal alien Leovando Moreno, 37, struck the woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend with an object as he tried to stop the assault (via NYP):

Davon-Bonilla, who previously lived at a La Quinta Hotel on Third Avenue converted into a migrant shelter, was charged with first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, the sources said.

Moreno was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Earlier this year, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl New York City. The assault occurred in a park in broad daylight.

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody. He reportedly entered the United States illegally in 2021.

The NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the illegal alien's arrest. The New York Post noted that a “group of good Samaritans” located him and called him out as a “rapist” before “smacking him around and tying him up with a belt” as they waited for the cops to arrive.

After he was arrested, Inga-Landi confessed to cops that he filmed his attack of the young girl, which Townhall covered.

