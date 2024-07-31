Here's What Happened Regarding the Security Incident Involving Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter
What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an...
Kamala Harris Pulled a Hillary Clinton at Her Atlanta Rally
The Democrat Elite Took Another Step Towards Appointing Harris Their Nominee
Iran Vows Revenge for Assassination of Hamas Leader
'This Is Crazy': Two Male Boxers Given Green Light to Compete Against Women...
Texas AG Ken Paxton Secures Massive Settlement With Meta in Privacy Lawsuit
Influencer Who Filmed Man-on-the-Street Interviews in the West Bank Nearly Didn’t Make It...
BBC's Coverage of Hamas Leader's Death Is Really Something Else
An Alarming Amount of Teens Received Treatment for Mental Health in 2023
What You Need to Know on the Day After Terrorist Leaders Were Assassinated...
Here's What Happened After Illegal Aliens Attacked NYPD Cops
Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown Claps Back at NV Dems Calling Him 'Just...
Surprise: Kamala Is a 'Pack the Court' Zealot, Too
Tipsheet

An Illegal Alien Has Been Accused of a Horrific Crime in Virginia

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 31, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

An illegal alien in Virginia has been accused of running over a woman and killing her in Virginia after he stole her vehicle in a carjacking. 

According to FOX 5 DC, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez has been charged in the killing of Melody Waldecker, 54 on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Towncenter Plaza around 11:30 a.m. on July 28 where they found Waldecker dead at the scene. 

The suspect, 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez, fled the scene. He was located and arrested 45 minutes later, He was transported to a hospital after his arrest. He was evaluated and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Aguilar-Martinez is from El Salvador and is living in the United States illegally, the  Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations for Washington, D.C. confirmed to FOX 5.

This is the latest in a slew of crimes that appear to be perpetrated by illegal aliens. 

Last month, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl New York City at a park in broad daylight. 

Recommended

What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Charges against him are pending. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021.

The illegal alien admitted in court to recording the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it. 

In Houston, Texas, two illegal aliens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray. Both suspects had their bail set at $10 million. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Pulled a Hillary Clinton at Her Atlanta Rally Matt Vespa
Purple Heart Recipient Sam Brown Claps Back at NV Dems Calling Him 'Just Plain Weird' Rebecca Downs
Here's What Happened After Illegal Aliens Attacked NYPD Cops Madeline Leesman
Here's What Happened Regarding the Security Incident Involving Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Matt Vespa
No Biggie, but They Tried to Murder Trump Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an MSNBC Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement