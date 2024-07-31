An Illegal Alien Has Been Accused of a Horrific Crime in Virginia

An illegal alien in Virginia has been accused of running over a woman and killing her in Virginia after he stole her vehicle in a carjacking.

According to FOX 5 DC, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez has been charged in the killing of Melody Waldecker, 54 on Sunday.

Deputies were called to the 21000 block of Towncenter Plaza around 11:30 a.m. on July 28 where they found Waldecker dead at the scene.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jose Aguilar-Martinez, fled the scene. He was located and arrested 45 minutes later, He was transported to a hospital after his arrest. He was evaluated and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.

Aguilar-Martinez is from El Salvador and is living in the United States illegally, the Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations for Washington, D.C. confirmed to FOX 5.

This is the latest in a slew of crimes that appear to be perpetrated by illegal aliens.

Last month, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl New York City at a park in broad daylight.

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Charges against him are pending. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021.

The illegal alien admitted in court to recording the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it.

In Houston, Texas, two illegal aliens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray. Both suspects had their bail set at $10 million. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed.