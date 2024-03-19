Caitlyn Jenner Backs New York County’s Order Protecting Women’s Sports

This week, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner said that he supports a New York county that passed an order banning so-called “transgender” athletes from competing against biological females.

To recap, Townhall previously reported how Nassau County banned girls’ sports leagues that permit so-called “transgender” athletes to compete against females. The move was done through an executive order signed by County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Shortly after, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) sent a cease-and-desist letter to the county over the order.

In response to the cease-and-desist letter, Blakeman announced that the county would sue James.

“New York state wants to prioritize illusions like social affirmation,” Jenner said in remarks on Monday about James’ pro-transgender agenda.

“I grew up here, it’s a living hellscape with the migrant crisis, rampant violent crime…the National Guard’s being deployed to the subways. Higher taxes…a record amount of people and businesses leaving the state. Meanwhile, the female-led attorney general’s office has prioritized one thing: her political future,” Jenner added.

“Do not be fooled. This is an elected politician perpetrating a political stunt against Nassau County. Title IX, the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, this AG…she thinks that her state and her office is above U.S. law. Don’t let this AG fool you and use you and use the LGBT people for political gain. New Yorkers know this is wrong. America knows this is wrong,” he said.

“I have represented our nation proudly as an Olympic champion and the world’s greatest athlete. I flew here this morning to stand with Nassau County in their fight for the protection of women and girls in sports. Let’s lead the way for all sports.”

On X, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines echoed Jenner’s remarks.

"We stand with Executive Blakeman as he faces shameful retaliation from @TishJames for merely protecting sports on the basis of sex,” she wrote.

In a statement to Fox News, James’ office said that Blakeman’s order protecting women from transgender athletes is “transphobic.”

"County Executive Blakeman’s executive order is transphobic and discriminatory. Our laws protect New Yorkers from discrimination, and the Office of the Attorney General is committed to upholding those laws and protecting our communities," said the spokesperson. "This is not up for debate: the executive order is illegal, and it will not stand in New York."