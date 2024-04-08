South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

On Saturday, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said that so-called “transgender” athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Staley made the shocking remark at a news conference.

“I’m of the opinion that if you’re a woman, you should play,” Staley said. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play.”

I asked South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley if she supports transgender women (biological males) playing women's college basketball.



"If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play." pic.twitter.com/SEQCsNiFvm — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 6, 2024

According to the Associated Press, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was asked the same question.

“I understand it’s a topic that people are interested in, but today my focus is on the game tomorrow, my players,” Bluder reportedly said. “It’s an important game we have tomorrow, and that’s what I want to be here to talk about. But I know it’s an important issue for another time.”

The issue of men who think they’re women in women’s sports is not going anywhere. In the past two months alone, Townhall has reported how a “trans” weightlifter won a competition against women, a team of several “trans women” won a women’s soccer tournament, a slew of “trans women” dominated a women’s volleyball tournament, and a “trans woman” won a women’s golf title.

Previously, this issue of men who believe they are “transgender” competing in women’s sports was pushed to the forefront in recent years over Will “Lia” Thomas. Thomas competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years.

Predictably, Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women. At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Riley Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.

This erasure of women by “trans women” is not only occurring in sports. Townhall has covered how lots of men who believe they are women have taken accolades away from real women in beauty pageants, in brand deals with makeup and swimwear companies, and in magazine listicles of influential women.