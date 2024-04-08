Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout
Nation's Largest Pro-Life Group Responds to Trump's Declaration on Abortion
Stop Being Understanding and Caring and Start Being Vicious
CBS News Is Out With a Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome'
Dem Senator: Israeli Forces Might Strike American Troops Delivering Aid
More Ships Have Crashed Into Bridges and Lost Power Since Francis Scott Key...
Media Reaction to Trump's Solar Eclipse Ad Is Something Else
The Most Important Election in American History?
Hogan Explains Why He's Running for Senate, Even Though He Doesn't Have a...
Acting Labor Secretary Laughs When Asked About Americans Who Remember Being Better Off...
Trump's Abortion Statement Is Here
Twins Take Different Paths to Protect Israel
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob
Here's Who Trump Is Endorsing to Replace Mike Gallagher
Tipsheet

South Carolina Basketball Coach Makes Some Shocking Comments Regarding Trans Athletes in Women's Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 08, 2024 11:30 AM

On Saturday, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley said that so-called “transgender” athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. 

Advertisement

Staley made the shocking remark at a news conference. 

“I’m of the opinion that if you’re a woman, you should play,” Staley said. “If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports, or vice versa, you should be able to play.”

According to the Associated Press, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was asked the same question. 

“I understand it’s a topic that people are interested in, but today my focus is on the game tomorrow, my players,” Bluder reportedly said. “It’s an important game we have tomorrow, and that’s what I want to be here to talk about. But I know it’s an important issue for another time.”

The issue of men who think they’re women in women’s sports is not going anywhere. In the past two months alone, Townhall has reported how a “trans” weightlifter won a competition against women, a team of several “trans women” won a women’s soccer tournament, a slew of “trans women” dominated a women’s volleyball tournament, and a “trans woman” won a women’s golf title. 

Recommended

Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Advertisement

Previously, this issue of men who believe they are “transgender” competing in women’s sports was pushed to the forefront in recent years over Will “Lia” Thomas. Thomas competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years. 

Predictably, Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women. At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Riley Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.

This erasure of women by “trans women” is not only occurring in sports. Townhall has covered how lots of men who believe they are women have taken accolades away from real women in beauty pageants, in brand deals with makeup and swimwear companies, and in magazine listicles of influential women

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Israel Is Risking Losing This War by Caring What People Who Hate It Think Kurt Schlichter
Here Are the Numbers on Biden's Newest Student Loan Bailout Katie Pavlich
What is the Democrat, Progressive Socialist End State for America? Allen West
CBS News Is Out With a Bombshell Report About 'Havana Syndrome' Matt Vespa
The Absolutely Inane Case in Manhattan Mike Davis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Finally: Some Colleges Crack Down on the Hamas Mob Guy Benson
Advertisement