Biden Tries to Gaslight America on Crime
Biden's Radical Nominee Takes Another Hit From Law Enforcement
Everything Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI
Joe Biden Is Hitting His Political 'Life Alert' Button With This 2024 Move
Consumer Protection Group Trolls BlackRock Over Fraud Allegations
In the U.K., Cadbury Ends Up With More Than Yolk on Its Face...
Trucking Industry Blasts the Biden Administration's New Rule for Heavy-Duty Vehicles
Was This Media Outlet Serious With the Advice It Gave New Yorkers Concerned...
Youngkin Vetoes Two Top Legislative Priorities for VA Dems
Baltimore Mayor Raises Eyebrows Over What He Claims Is His 'Purpose in Life'
Thanks to Biden's Leftist Policies, An Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Raping a...
NEW: Latest Fox Poll Shows Biggest Lead Ever For...
Trump's Lawyer Seeks to Dismiss Georgia Case on First Amendment Grounds
Tipsheet

‘Transgender’ Athletes Dominate Women’s Soccer Tournament

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 29, 2024 4:00 PM

An Australian soccer team consisting of five so-called “transgender women” dominated a women’s tournament and walked away with a cash prize, according to multiple reports. 

Advertisement

The Flying Bats Women’s Soccer Club took home a $1000 prize after winning the North West Sydney League pre-season Beryl Ackroyd Cup. Reportedly, the club boasts about being “inclusive” to transgender people (via News.com.au):

The Flying Bats website states the club is “the biggest LGBTQIA+ women’s and non-binary football club in the world”, having been founded in 1985.

The website adds: “While we started out as a club for lesbians, we’ve evolved over the years to become a space that welcomes everybody from across the rainbow family.

“We especially encourage trans and gender-diverse folks to join us, with research showing that access to safe community sport can help improve the mental and physical wellbeing of minority and oppressed groups.”

Predictably, the Flying Bats went undefeated in the tournament. And, some parents reportedly pulled their daughters from the tournament over safety concerns.

“Our girls are here to play for fun and expect to play in the female competition. They did not sign up for a mixed competition,” one club official told The Daily Telegraph. “Some of the parents were so concerned they would not let their daughters play … It was so disheartening for them to see the huge ­difference in ability – they’re killing it.”

The Flying Bats Football Club president Jen Peden pushed back against those who expressed concerns about men competing against female athletes in the name of “inclusion.”

Recommended

Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“As a club, the Flying Bats FC stand strongly for inclusion, and pride ourselves on safe, respectful and fair play, the promotion of a supportive community for LGBTQIA+ players, officials and supporters, and the significant physical, social and mental health benefits that participation in sport brings, especially to marginalised members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We are a club that values our cisgender and transgender players equally,” Peden said. “We strongly support the Australian Human Rights Commission’s guidelines for the inclusion of transgender and gender diverse people in sport.”

In February, five men who think they’re women played in a collegiate-level women’s volleyball game in Canada, which Townhall covered. The women's volleyball match between Centennial College and Seneca College in Toronto, Canada, included two male athletes on the Centennial Colts, while the Seneca Sting used three male players.

According to Rebel News, the men were the “dominant” players on the court. A source told the outlet that there were two major head injuries to female volleyball athletes in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) caused by transgender athletes in recent months. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
NEW: Latest Fox Poll Shows Biggest Lead Ever For... Guy Benson
Occupied Gaza Victor Davis Hanson
Trucking Industry Blasts the Biden Administration's New Rule for Heavy-Duty Vehicles Leah Barkoukis
Was This Media Outlet Serious With the Advice It Gave New Yorkers Concerned About Squatters? Leah Barkoukis
‘No Tampons, No Peace!’: Panic at Vanderbilt University Sit-In As Protestors Realize It Won’t Be Catered Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Woman Records Very Creepy Visit by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement