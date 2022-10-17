Go Woke Go Broke: Makeup Retailer Faces Backlash for Inviting Trans Influencer on Podcast

Makeup giant Ulta faces intense backlash after inviting a biological male “transgender” influencer to discuss "all things girlhood" on the company's podcast last week.

Ulta, which has about 1,300 stores across the U.S., invited the influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, to speak with “gender-fluid” hairdresser David Lopez on "The Beauty Of..." podcast, according to Daily Mail.

“I want to be a mom one day,” Mulvaney said in part of the episode, which is included in a promotional tweet from Ulta.

Trans 👏 Girls 👏 Can 👏 Do 👏It 👏 All! Tune into the latest episode of The Beauty Of... where host @DavidLopezzz sits down with guest Dylan Mulvaney to chat all things girlhood 💝 Watch now: https://t.co/tCRfEryYkZ pic.twitter.com/uaXJqEBQI9 — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 13, 2022

Mulvaney became known on the social media platform TikTok. Mulvaney posts videos documenting his “days of girlhood” and has come under fire for making fun of women (via Daily Mail):

Dylan's TikToks documenting her 'days of girlhood' have accumulated millions of views. In the videos, she is often seen doing and acting in excessively 'feminine' ways which are often perceived as representing harmful, sexist stereotypes. While 'being a girl,' Dylan often attributes her womanhood to what she is wearing, her makeup, eating habits and dramatic emotions which lead to crying and binge shopping.

I am a real woman who spends a lot of time in the outdoors and I have never behaved like this. Also “hiking heels” are not a thing. https://t.co/06Opz7a41N — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 22, 2022

In Ulta's podcast, Mulvaney said he is on Day 167 of “girlhood.” That equates to less than six months. Lots of women who listened to the podcast criticized the company for promoting Mulvaney, claiming that he showcases womanhood as a “costume” (via Daily Mail):

They slammed Mulvaney for describing her genitals as a 'Barbie pouch,' and also took exception to her previous chat of buying tampons. Mulvaney has been accused of 'womanface' by some feminists, who claim she is play-acting the parts of a woman she enjoys, with none of the misogyny faced by females on a day-to-day basis. During a digital campaign entitled 'The Beauty Of ...' the podcast saw the 25-year-old TikTok star being interviewed by gender-fluid hairdresser David Lopez about 'all things girlhood'. She said she 'wants to be a mom one day and I absolutely can' and added 'the narrative still has a long way to go'.

Many Twitter users called Ulta customers to boycott the brand over Mulvaney’s appearance on the podcast. A video shared by writer Mandy Stadtmiller showed that the critical replies from users to Ulta's tweet about Mulvaney were also hidden.

“Girlhood” isn’t something you can buy from Ulta https://t.co/c0bDLy6LNe — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 16, 2022

This is disgusting.. ladies it’s time to #BoycottUlta companies cannot get away with this! Spread the message! #BoycottUlta https://t.co/euQRIwUbYy — aka (@akafacehots) October 16, 2022

two males doing a podcast called "the joy of girlhood" is the definition of mansplaining https://t.co/9lUUglZs9O — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 17, 2022

Two delusional man pretending to be women.



And a beauty brand gaslighting the customers.



Just that. https://t.co/0eJCtH74Sh — Politics in skirts (@PoliticsSkirts) October 17, 2022

This is a short film I just made called, “@ultabeauty’s Hidden Replies Tell Women Exactly What They Think of Them.” I do hope you enjoy it and spread the word! pic.twitter.com/elUCQpfsww — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) October 15, 2022

In an attempt to mitigate the situation, Ulta issued a statement on Sunday claiming that “beauty is for everyone” and that “the intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced.”

dialogue is one important way to move beauty forward. The intersectionality of gender identity is nuanced, something David and Dylan acknowledge themselves within the episode. Regardless of how someone identifies, they deserve our respect. (2/2) — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 16, 2022

Some Ulta customers still weren’t buying it.

erasing women isn’t a great show of respect — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) October 17, 2022

Never shopping at ulta again. Thanks for saving me some money. — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) October 17, 2022

Last month, Mulvaney was interviewed by actress Barbie Ferreira at the 2022 Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

"There's also a level of trust that needs to come from an older generation to say we respect you enough to take the reins on this."



Dylan Mulvaney speaks about collaboration and authorship the Forbes Power Women's Summit.



WATCH LIVE NOW: https://t.co/45cRcQ0IuQ #ForbesWomen pic.twitter.com/ybf3TcalBI — Forbes (@Forbes) September 15, 2022

“Thank you, Forbes for letting me speak to some of my favorite women creatives ever,” Ferreira said at the start of the panel at the summit.

Mulvaney's appearance on the podcast is another example of the woke left erasing women and girls.

In June, Townhall covered how Calvin Klein ran a Mother's Day advertisement that included a pregnant "man."

That same month, the Independent Women’s Forum held a rally to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal civil rights law enacted in 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funding.

At the rally, I spoke with several female athletes and women’s sports advocates who came out against allowing biological male “transgender” athletes to compete in women’s sports. And the rally surrounded the fact that the Biden administration is working to redefine sex to include “gender identity” in federal administrative law.

Women’s rights activist Kara Dansky, author of the book "The Abolition of Sex: How the ‘Transgender’ Agenda Harms Women and Girls," and president of the U.S. chapter of Women's Declaration International, explained to me how she is a Democrat but is "extremely disappointed" by how the Biden administration is erasing women and girls.

"Speaking solely for myself, I'm a lifelong Democrat. And I'm extremely disappointed in the current administration's attack on women's rights by redefining sex to include gender identity throughout federal administrative law," Dansky said. "It would be a travesty to redefine the word 'sex' for Title IX purposes, to include the nebulous, vague, and incoherent concept of gender identity."