Biological Male Wins ‘Woman of the Year’ Award

On Wednesday, “transgender” influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a man who believes he is a woman, was awarded “Woman of the Year” at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

“Some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year and some change, because I only publicly came out [as transgender] online 560 days ago. And, some people don’t see me as a woman at all…which is why receiving this honor from a queer publication like Attitude means so much more to me,” Mulvaney said in his acceptance speech.

“No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say or what surgeries I get I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful peoples standards. But, as long as I have the queer community that sees me for my truth, I’m going to be okay,” he added, explaining that he was happy he received the award in the United Kingdom because they don’t treat him like the “trans beer girl.”

Mulvaney gained internet attention last year after he began documenting his “Days of Girlhood” on Tik Tok. In his videos, Mulvaney can be seen acting “excessively feminine” in ways that are perceived as stereotypes, which Townhall covered.

I am a real woman who spends a lot of time in the outdoors and I have never behaved like this. Also “hiking heels” are not a thing. https://t.co/06Opz7a41N — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 22, 2022

Townhall previously reported how Mulvaney made headlines around the world after he became a spokesperson for Bud Light. As a result, Bud Light experienced an immense boycott that tanked its sales. In an interview, Billy Busch, the heir of Anheuser-Busch, said that his ancestors would be “rolling over in their graves” over the company’s partnership with Mulvaney.

“I think my family, my ancestors, would be rolling over in their graves. They were very patriotic. They loved this country and what it stood for. They believed that transgender, gays, that sort of thing, was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want. But it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed into people’s faces,” Busch said in the interview. “So, they would have never marketed their brands that way.”

Mulvaney’s win is the left’s latest attempt to erase women. Townhall has covered how men who believe they are women have won sporting events, awards, and even beauty pageants. This week, it was announced that a biological male won the Miss Portugal pageant, and will be one of two males competing at Miss Universe this year.