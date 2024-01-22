Biden Releases a Statement After Two Navy SEALs Declared Lost at Sea
Biological Male ‘Trans’ Golfer Wins Women’s Tournament

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 22, 2024 11:30 AM

A biological male “transgender” golfer won a women’s tournament in Florida, according to multiple reports. 

The golfer, Hailey Davidson, 30, won the NXXT Women’s Classic on Jan. 17 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club northwest of Orlando, according to the New York Post:

Davidson, a Scottish native residing in Florida, won after being 3-shots behind with two holes to go before forcing a playoff following her play on the 18th hole, according to Davidson’s Instagram post celebrating the victory.

NXXT Golf is a professional women’s golf tour focused on “elevating women’s golf.”

“The Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour,” according to the Epson Tour’s website.

The win propelled Davidson to the top of the NXXT tour’s leaderboard where she boasts a total score of 1320, a whopping 150 points ahead of the woman in second place.

Out of the five tournaments held in the league since November, Davidson has placed in the top-2, twice, along with a 7 and 9 place finish.

“I must say I completely forgot how hard this course was since I hadnt [sic] played it in a few years and the rain then frigid temps didnt [sic] help with that,” Davidson wrote on Instagram

Predictably, Davidson’s win sparked backlash, with many pointing out that men have physical advantages over women when it comes to sports, such as larger muscles, lung capacity, can run faster, etc. 

Davidson later reacted to the backlash, claiming that those who were upset about “her” win have “misinformed hatred.”

“It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today,” Davidson wrote on his Instagram stories, according to the New York Post. “All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day.”

Chaya Raichik, the owner of Libs of Tik Tok, responded. 

“‘Misinformed hatred’ is pointing out the fact that this is a dude,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, Davidson claimed that it’s “no one gets angry until there is any form of success.” 

“While this win was amazing, unlike every article is saying, I am so incredibly far from the LPGA Tour with a lot of work to be done to possibly earn my way there one day,” he wrote. “I will never allow hate to win, especially when based in some misinformation.”

The issue of men who believe they are “transgender” competing in women’s sports was pushed to the forefront in recent years over Will “Lia” Thomas. Thomas competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years. 

Predictably, Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women. At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Riley Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.

Since then, Townhall has covered how lots of men who believe they are women have taken accolades away from deserving women, including in sports, in beauty pageants, in brand deals with makeup and lingeries companies, and in magazine listicles of influential women. 

