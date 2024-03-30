This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home
'Get Her Outta Here': NY Governor Reportedly Asked to Leave Wake for Slain...
These GOP-Led States Just Sued the Biden Administration Over Student Loan 'Forgiveness' Pl...
Latest Biden Campaign Move Suggests the President Has Given Up on These Voters
No Wonder Why Illegal Immigrants Are Running to This State
Trump Campaign Responds to Biden's Latest Attacks on Easter
Blackburn Celebrates Inspirational Women Overcoming Adversity With Hard Work, Faith, Educa...
Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again
The Biden WH Will NOT Be Celebrating Easter, Here's What They Will Be...
NYPD Warns New Yorkers of Illegal Immigrant Pick Pocket Gangs
Illegal Immigrants Given 7 Times More Taxpayer-Funded Benefits Than Military Families
Kathy Hochul Showed Up to Slain NYPD Officer's Wake for a 10 Minute...
The Armenian Paradox
Tipsheet

‘Cheater’: Trans Weightlifter Wins Women’s Competition

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 30, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

A so-called “transgender” weightlifter sparked backlash after winning a competition against women earlier this month, according to several reports. 

The weightlifter, Vicki Piper, competed at the Masters National Championships in Reno, Nevada this month. 

Advertisement

Piper’s total combined weights outscored the runner-up by 17 kilograms (via the New York Post):

Piper lifted 123 pounds in the snatch and 156 pounds in the clean and jerk, for a combined 279 pounds, which bested her closest competitor. Krista Dornbush, by a combined 37 pounds, the outlet reported.

The weightlifter celebrated the victory on Instagram, where she wrote: “First National weightlifting meet for me,” adding, “#transwomenarewomen.”

“Thank you, USA Weightlifting, for hosting such a well thought out and supportive event here in Reno, Nevada,” Piper wrote.

“Vicki is a cheater. He is not a winner. Why are women standing for this??,” Libs of TikTok wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Progressives used to argue in favor of Title IX for women to compete separately in sports. Now they argue for men to compete against them,” former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote. “They used to say the sex of the person you’re attracted to is hardwired on the day you’re born. Now they say your sex is totally fluid.”

Recommended

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“We need to get men out of women’s sports once and for all!” Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert wrote. 

In recent years, men who pretend that they’re women have infiltrated women’s sports, beauty pageants, makeup brands, clothing brands and more. Not to mention, these men are trying to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms with biological females. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Trump Campaign Responds to Biden's Latest Attacks on Easter Rebecca Downs
Latest Biden Campaign Move Suggests the President Has Given Up on These Voters Sarah Arnold
Here's the Tweet That Led to the FBI Visiting a Texas Woman's Home Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Re-Election Hopes Shattered: 'We're Never Voting' For Him Again Sarah Arnold
The Democrats Have Some Serious Problems Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This FBI Tweet Just Got Nuked by Community Notes Matt Vespa
Advertisement