‘Cheater’: Trans Weightlifter Wins Women’s Competition

A so-called “transgender” weightlifter sparked backlash after winning a competition against women earlier this month, according to several reports.

The weightlifter, Vicki Piper, competed at the Masters National Championships in Reno, Nevada this month.

Piper’s total combined weights outscored the runner-up by 17 kilograms (via the New York Post):

Piper lifted 123 pounds in the snatch and 156 pounds in the clean and jerk, for a combined 279 pounds, which bested her closest competitor. Krista Dornbush, by a combined 37 pounds, the outlet reported. The weightlifter celebrated the victory on Instagram, where she wrote: “First National weightlifting meet for me,” adding, “#transwomenarewomen.” “Thank you, USA Weightlifting, for hosting such a well thought out and supportive event here in Reno, Nevada,” Piper wrote.

Transgender weightlifter sparks outrage after winning national competition https://t.co/scv0W2m97m pic.twitter.com/XM9WDa3kmE — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2024

“Vicki is a cheater. He is not a winner. Why are women standing for this??,” Libs of TikTok wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Progressives used to argue in favor of Title IX for women to compete separately in sports. Now they argue for men to compete against them,” former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote. “They used to say the sex of the person you’re attracted to is hardwired on the day you’re born. Now they say your sex is totally fluid.”

“We need to get men out of women’s sports once and for all!” Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert wrote.

We need to get men out of women’s sports once and for all! https://t.co/gufw3XGOYr — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 27, 2024

In recent years, men who pretend that they’re women have infiltrated women’s sports, beauty pageants, makeup brands, clothing brands and more. Not to mention, these men are trying to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms with biological females.