Tipsheet

Riley Gaines Claps Back at State Senator Who Suggested She’s a ‘Sore Loser’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 28, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

On Monday, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines clapped back at a Nebraska state senator who suggested she was a “sore loser” for fighting to keep “transgender” males out of women’s sports. 

Over the weekend, Gaines, who competed and tied with transgender athletes like Will “Lia” Thomas last year, spoke to more than 1,000 people in Nebraska about the importance of keeping out of women’s sports. On X, formerly known as Twitter, GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts, the state’s former governor, shared that he is “proud to stand” with Gaines.

The event was covered by local outlet the Lincoln Journal Star. In response to their coverage, state Sen. Megan Hunt insinuated that Gaines is bitter about competing against Thomas because she did not “win a trophy.” Hunt was a Democrat until this year, and now claims she is an Independent.

“It can be hard, when we're young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don't need to turn that loss into our entire personality,” Hunt wrote on X. 

“It’s not about a trophy & never has been,” Gaines responded. “That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It's about the message it sends to us…Nebraska girls deserve better than you.”

“And by the way, I didn’t lose to the 6’4’ male cosplaying as a woman,” Gaines added, noting that they tied. 

“[The] ‘sore loser’ argument doesn’t work here but good try.”

Hunt continued to argue with other users that those who want to protect women’s sports are “part of this discriminatory movement to push LGBTQ ppl back into the shadows.”

Since last year, Townhall has highlighted all the biological males masquerading as women who’ve been celebrated in sports, beauty pageants, and earned brand deals with makeup and lingerie companies. 

Thomas pushed the issue of women’s sports to the forefront last year after he  competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years. Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women. 

At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.

