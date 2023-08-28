Riley Gaines Claps Back at State Senator Who Suggested She’s a ‘Sore Loser’

On Monday, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines clapped back at a Nebraska state senator who suggested she was a “sore loser” for fighting to keep “transgender” males out of women’s sports.

Over the weekend, Gaines, who competed and tied with transgender athletes like Will “Lia” Thomas last year, spoke to more than 1,000 people in Nebraska about the importance of keeping out of women’s sports. On X, formerly known as Twitter, GOP Sen. Pete Ricketts, the state’s former governor, shared that he is “proud to stand” with Gaines.

Proud to stand with @Riley_Gaines_ & @jordybahl tonight.



We are sending a message we will protect girls’ & women’s sports from the terrible policies attacking them! pic.twitter.com/0ICF1jMMvp — Senator Pete Ricketts (@SenatorRicketts) August 28, 2023

The event was covered by local outlet the Lincoln Journal Star. In response to their coverage, state Sen. Megan Hunt insinuated that Gaines is bitter about competing against Thomas because she did not “win a trophy.” Hunt was a Democrat until this year, and now claims she is an Independent.

“It can be hard, when we're young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don't need to turn that loss into our entire personality,” Hunt wrote on X.

It can be hard, when we're young, to not win a trophy sometimes. But we grow up and realize it’s not the end of the world and we don't need to turn that loss into our entire personality. https://t.co/Y0039RdclU — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 28, 2023

“It’s not about a trophy & never has been,” Gaines responded. “That trophy is meaningless & devalued entirely. It's about the message it sends to us…Nebraska girls deserve better than you.”

Love all the quote tweets and replies calling this exactly what it is: misogyny. I hope your constituents see this. Get ratio'd @NebraskaMegan — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

“And by the way, I didn’t lose to the 6’4’ male cosplaying as a woman,” Gaines added, noting that they tied.

“[The] ‘sore loser’ argument doesn’t work here but good try.”

And by the way, I didn't lose to the 6'4" male cosplaying as a woman



We tied 😉 the "sore loser" argument doesn't work here but good try.



Back to the drawing board of how you can make excuses to continue denying females worth and value https://t.co/m4xt0fq75R — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 28, 2023

Hunt continued to argue with other users that those who want to protect women’s sports are “part of this discriminatory movement to push LGBTQ ppl back into the shadows.”

If it seems disrespectful, it’s because I don’t respect people who are part of this discriminatory movement to push LGBTQ ppl back into the shadows. ✌️



There’s no “trans debate” or “trans question.” Theres just trans people and people who don’t want there to be trans people. https://t.co/kdQjgBNOr2 — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) August 28, 2023

Since last year, Townhall has highlighted all the biological males masquerading as women who’ve been celebrated in sports, beauty pageants, and earned brand deals with makeup and lingerie companies.

Thomas pushed the issue of women’s sports to the forefront last year after he competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for three years. Thomas robbed biological women of opportunities and won races competing against women.

At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a NCAA Division I Title. And, when he tied against Gaines at the NCAA championships, he was permitted to take the trophy home, while Gaines left empty-handed.