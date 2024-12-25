Here's Why Texas AG Ken Paxton Sued the NCAA

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, sued the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for allowing men who think they’re “transgender women” to compete in women’s sports.

According to The Texas Tribune, Paxton said the NCAA violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by deceiving fans who want to support sporting events that only include athletes whose female sex was assigned at birth.

Furthermore, Paxton reportedly accused the NCAA of misleading consumers by not identifying which athletes are transgender, and of “jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women” by allowing transgender athletes to participate in its sporting events.

“The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and wellbeing of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions,” Paxton said in a press release.

“When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports,” he added.

Paxton requested the court to grant a permanent injunction prohibiting the NCAA from allowing biological males to compete in women’s sporting events in Texas or involving Texas teams.

According to NewsMax, in a statement, the NCAA said they would continue to support women's sports.

"The Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women's sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships," Michelle Brutlag Hosick, NCAA communications director said in a statement.

Last week, Townhall covered how Paxton sued a New York doctor for allegedly sending abortion pills via mail to the Lone Star State.

In the lawsuit, Paxton said that Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter of New Paltz, N.Y., provided two medications to a 20-year-old woman in Texas that “resulted in a medical abortion” over the summer. Texas is a state with pro-life laws on the books.

In July, the woman asked the baby’s father to take her to the emergency room because of “severe bleeding,” and it was there that he first learned that she was nine weeks pregnant, according to the lawsuit. The father then went back to their home and discovered she had taken medications to induce an abortion.

Carpenter is the co-founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, which helps with “interstate telemedicine” to “close the abortion accessibility gap.” She is not licensed in Texas.

In a statement, New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she was “committed to maintaining New York’s status as a safe harbor for all who seek abortion care.”

"No doctor should be punished for providing necessary care to their patients. That's why in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision to strip away reproductive rights for American women, I worked with the Legislature to pass a shield law that protects abortion providers and patients,” she explained, adding, “Make no mistake: I will do everything in my power to enforce the laws of New York State.”