Here's What Kamala Harris Said When She Visited an Abortion Clinic

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 15, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Minnesota this week, where she claimed that access to abortion is a “health crisis” and that “we have to be a nation that trusts women.”

As Katie covered, Harris is the first sitting vice president of the United States to ever visit an abortion clinic. This was done as part of her national abortion rights tour leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

“It is only right and fair that people have access to the healthcare they need. And that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect and please do understand that when we talk about a clinic such as this, it is absolutely about health care and reproductive health care. So everyone get ready for the language. ‘Uterus.’ That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time,” Harris joked. 

However, Democrats like President Joe Biden are known to sanitize the language surrounding abortion by calling it “reproductive health care” and referring to unborn babies as “fetuses” to downplay the fact that abortion ends a life.

Harris mentioned the term “breast cancer screenings” in her remarks at the clinic. As Rebecca previously reported, mammograms are not offered at Planned Parenthood. On the company’s website, if you try to schedule a specific type of “cancer screening” service, it is not listed as an option. Other options listed include abortion, birth control, and so-called “gender-affirming care” for transgender people.

National Right to Life pointed out that the Biden administration supports abortions up to birth. 

“[It’s] it's no surprise she's visiting and celebrating an unlicensed abortion center,” the organization wrote.  

Biden, along with many other Democrats, have refused to say if they support restrictions on abortion. Last year, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that “no one supports abortion up until birth.” 

However, former Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have shared their support for late-term abortions on-the-record. And many Senate Democrats have shown their explicit support for abortions up til birth with radical legislation like the “Women’s Health Protection Act” (WHPA).

Tags: ABORTION

