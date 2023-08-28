Watch KJP Repeatedly Dodge Questions About Joe Biden's Business Partner
Garland Cornered Over Special Counsel Contradictions on Hunter Biden
Haley Explains What Should 'Send a Chill' Up the Spines of Americans
Communist Climate Change Protesters Weren't Expecting This From Nevada Rangers
The DeSantis Hand Raising Conspiracy
Trump Floats a 'Roomer' About Ron DeSantis's Future Plans
What the Hell Is Happening in the FDNY?
BREAKING: Trump's J6 Trial Date Announced
DeSantis Warns Florida Tropical Storm Idalia's Path Is Not Set in Stone
Wait Until You Hear Eric Swalwell's Latest Defense of Biden
One Country Is Banning 'Islamic' Dress From State Schools
Riley Gaines Claps Back at State Senator Who Suggested She’s a ‘Sore Loser’
Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Takes Another Turn
New Study on COVID School Closures Produces Devastating But Totally Unsurprising Result
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki Doubles-Down on 'No One Supports Abortion Up Until Birth' Comments

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 28, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Sunday, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to backlash by doubling-down on her remarks that “no one supports abortion up to birth.”

To recap, Townhall covered last week that Psaki took to social media to voice her thoughts on third-trimester abortions in the midst of the first GOP 2024 presidential debate. During the debate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence got into a heated disagreement over abortion. In her remarks, Haley called for “consensus” on the issue, which included banning late-term abortions. 

“No one supports abortion up until birth,” Psaki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, during the debate.

On Psaki’s MSNBC program, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” she claimed that Republicans’ claims that Democrats support abortion up until birth is “completely misleading.”

“This claim that Democrats support up until the moment of birth is entirely misleading. First of all, abortions past the point of fetal viability do not happen often. They’re incredibly rare. And those that do happen involve agonizing emotional and ethical decisions,” she claimed.

Psaki then went on to try to justify third-trimester abortions by pointing out that only a handful occur each year in states where it is legal.

“This does not happen often. And when it does, you can see how painful this really is through personal stories,” Psaki said. “No one is rooting for late-term abortions. No one is running on the platform of aborting viable babies.”

Townhall noted how many Democrats have shown support for abortion in all trimesters of pregnancy. In an interview, former Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that a woman dilated and ready to give birth could decide to abort. 

Recommended

Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Takes Another Turn Mia Cathell

In 2021, Democrats reintroduced the “Women’s Health Protection Act” (WHPA) in the Senate. The bill would have expanded abortion on demand throughout all stages of pregnancy. 

That same year, Psaki said in a White House press briefing that President Joe Biden “urges Congress” to pass WHPA.

And, the Senate voted 46-48 to block the bill. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) joined Republicans in opposition.


Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Takes Another Turn Mia Cathell
Garland Cornered Over Special Counsel Contradictions on Hunter Biden Katie Pavlich
This Political Prosecution Scheme Is Going To Backfire Hard Kurt Schlichter
Tucker Carlson Offers a Sobering Reality Check About Modern Life Julio Rosas
Concerned Father Plants Hidden Camera, Makes Disturbing Discovery Matt Vespa
Communist Climate Change Protesters Weren't Expecting This From Nevada Rangers Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Andy Ngo's Case Against Antifa Takes Another Turn Mia Cathell