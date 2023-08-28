Jen Psaki Doubles-Down on 'No One Supports Abortion Up Until Birth' Comments

On Sunday, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to backlash by doubling-down on her remarks that “no one supports abortion up to birth.”

To recap, Townhall covered last week that Psaki took to social media to voice her thoughts on third-trimester abortions in the midst of the first GOP 2024 presidential debate. During the debate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence got into a heated disagreement over abortion. In her remarks, Haley called for “consensus” on the issue, which included banning late-term abortions.

“No one supports abortion up until birth,” Psaki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, during the debate.

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

On Psaki’s MSNBC program, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” she claimed that Republicans’ claims that Democrats support abortion up until birth is “completely misleading.”

“This claim that Democrats support up until the moment of birth is entirely misleading. First of all, abortions past the point of fetal viability do not happen often. They’re incredibly rare. And those that do happen involve agonizing emotional and ethical decisions,” she claimed.

The argument that Democrats are advocating for more late term abortions is completely misleading. I explain with lots of FACTS today… https://t.co/JFe4ARSF0V — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2023

Psaki then went on to try to justify third-trimester abortions by pointing out that only a handful occur each year in states where it is legal.

“This does not happen often. And when it does, you can see how painful this really is through personal stories,” Psaki said. “No one is rooting for late-term abortions. No one is running on the platform of aborting viable babies.”

Townhall noted how many Democrats have shown support for abortion in all trimesters of pregnancy. In an interview, former Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that a woman dilated and ready to give birth could decide to abort.

Here is former Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam supporting born-alive abortions:



“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.” pic.twitter.com/abRE8VmNNl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2023

In 2021, Democrats reintroduced the “Women’s Health Protection Act” (WHPA) in the Senate. The bill would have expanded abortion on demand throughout all stages of pregnancy.

THREAD: This morning the misnamed "Women's Health Protection Act" will be reintroduced in the Senate.



The bill would expand abortion on demand until the moment of birth and force taxpayers to pay for them



This is highly unpopular with a strong majority of voters 1/6 pic.twitter.com/N3EIsqDzSS — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 8, 2021

It would sweep away even the most modest pro-life protections, such as popular limits on late-term abortions after five months of pregnancy, health and safety standards for abortion facilities, informed consent, and conscience protections. 5/6 — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 8, 2021

That same year, Psaki said in a White House press briefing that President Joe Biden “urges Congress” to pass WHPA.

Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the "Women's Health Protection Act," which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

And, the Senate voted 46-48 to block the bill. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) joined Republicans in opposition.

46 Democrat Senators voted for it on Feb. 28, 2022 https://t.co/jPHDGCu1vT — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 24, 2023



